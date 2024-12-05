New Playbook Launched to Support Creation of AI Images Using Free and Open Licence Digital Heritage Collections

The global AI research community AIxDESIGN has introduced a research-informed playbook designed to help users remix free and open licence images for creating more effective depictions of artificial intelligence. This innovative guide demonstrates techniques that do not require the use of AI image generators.

Creating accurate and meaningful representations of AI – whether technically precise or appropriate for a specific narrative – can be challenging without an illustrator or access to an extensive library of editable images. To address this issue, AIxDESIGN, in partnership with Netherlands Institute for Sound & Vision with inspiration from Better Images of AI and support from We and AI have released a playbook as a guide to address this challenge by working with free images from consented archives around the world and artists immersed in expressing their experiences and understanding of the technology.

The playbook provides guidance on utilising archival images while also delving into the visual representation of artificial intelligence in different contexts. It builds upon the principles outlined in Better Images of AI: A Guide for Users and Creators, which emphasises the importance of accuracy in effectively communicating these technologies to the public.

Poor visualisation choices for AI by media and marketers often result in misconceptions or misrepresentations about how the technology functions, its implications, and its societal impact. The playbook introduces alternative approaches to visualising AI by engaging with cultural archives that explore historical and social dimensions. It also offers freely available, open licence visual resources, enabling anyone to illustrate AI-related topics or narratives accurately and creatively.

A highly creative and reflective selection of artists and researchers have contributed to the guide to offer tutorials and examples, including:

Hanna Bakarat, researcher, activist and collage artist. She has been deep in researching narratives of AI and exploring collage as an act of resistance.

Cristóbal Ascencio, a Mexican visual artist. As a photographer, his practice explores new forms of image making such as virtual reality, data manipulation and photogrammetry.

Zeina Saleem, graphic designer interested in data beautification and the aesthetics of algorithmic distortion.

Dominika Čupková, interdisciplinary artist and researcher connecting the dots between AI, art, design and feminism.

Nadia Piet, Nadia is an independent researcher, designer, and co-founder and creative director of AIxDESIGN.

The playbook is available for anyone to download and is accompanied by detailed artist logs available at aixdesign.co/posts/archival-images-of-ai . Readers can explore the works’ origins and development and input from Eryk Salvaggio, Cees Martens, Isabel Beirigo, Monique Groot, Danny van Zuijlen, Alice Isaac, Anne Fehres and Luke Conroy.

The playbook is launched at an interactive event where attendees have an opportunity to test and play with the techniques and interact with the artists.

A varied and powerful selection of over 25 of the images created by the artists will be added to the free Better Images of AI image library where any individual or publication can use the images for free.