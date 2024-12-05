New Playbook Launched to Support Creation of AI Images Using Free and Open Licence Digital Heritage Collections

The global AI research community AIxDESIGN has introduced a research-informed playbook designed to help users remix free and open licence images for creating more effective depictions of artificial intelligence. This innovative guide demonstrates techniques that do not require the use of AI image generators.
Creating accurate and meaningful representations of AI – whether technically precise or appropriate for a specific narrative – can be challenging without an illustrator or access to an extensive library of editable images. To address this issue, AIxDESIGN, in partnership with Netherlands Institute for Sound & Vision with inspiration from Better Images of AI and support from We and AI have released a playbook as a guide to address this challenge by working with free images from consented archives around the world and artists immersed in expressing their experiences and understanding of the technology.
The playbook provides guidance on utilising archival images while also delving into the visual representation of artificial intelligence in different contexts. It builds upon the principles outlined in Better Images of AI: A Guide for Users and Creators, which emphasises the importance of accuracy in effectively communicating these technologies to the public.
Poor visualisation choices for AI by media and marketers often result in misconceptions or misrepresentations about how the technology functions, its implications, and its societal impact. The playbook introduces alternative approaches to visualising AI by engaging with cultural archives that explore historical and social dimensions. It also offers freely available, open licence visual resources, enabling anyone to illustrate AI-related topics or narratives accurately and creatively.