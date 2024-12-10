Loneliness and Poetics – 2024 London Contemporary Art Review Results Announced

On 18 November 2024, the results of the prestigious “Loneliness and Poetics – 2024 London Contemporary Art Review Exhibition” were officially revealed to artists worldwide. This online media exhibition, which will run from 18 November to 18 December 2024, has garnered attention as a significant event in the global art community. The UK-based competition attracted submissions from a wide array of exceptional artists, including professional practitioners, university professors, Ph.D. scholars, and other notable figures in the field of art research.

Gallery NAT is proud to announce the results to the global artist community that participated in this international art competition. The call for submissions saw thousands of artworks from across the globe, and the jury and curatorial team at Gallery NAT’s Academic Committee in the UK conducted three meticulous rounds of evaluation. The process adhered to principles of fairness and impartiality, with a strong emphasis on originality, academic depth, innovation, and a balance of philosophical and emotional resonance alongside cultural diversity. Other criteria included thematic relevance, technical mastery, creativity, and audience engagement, culminating in a selection that reflects a forward-thinking perspective on contemporary art.

Award-winning artists of the “Loneliness and Poetics – 2024 London Contemporary Art Review Exhibition” come from 26 countries, including the UK, United States, Switzerland, Poland, Germany, France, Italy, China, South Africa, Canada, Iceland, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Luxembourg, Belgium, Mexico, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Malta, Denmark, Colombia, Ireland, Ukraine, Turkey, Romania, and Kazakhstan. In total, 87 exceptional artists were honoured across various disciplines, representing the top 4% of global submissions.

The online media exhibition will showcase these remarkable works from November 18 to December 18, 2024.

Gallery NAT announces the list of award winners for the UK International Art Competition as follows:

Best Exhibition Award: Aleksandra Mazurkiewicz

Best Painting Award: Lucy Einna / Rose P Bendixen

Best Sculpture and Installation Award: Darko Stanic / Sijia Ke

Best Photography Award: Adrian Schaub / Susan Kaprov

Best Video Award: Dmitry Kemell / Unmade Frames

Nomination Award: Louis Minnaar / Zhuoqi Liu, Zixuan Wei / Xuewen Yao / Amela Hasani / Andrea Shearing / Bee Bernthal / Herdís Hlíf Þorvaldsdóttir / Luciano Thomas / Mingxian Xiang / Pinkmilk Drink / Sue Brinkhurst / Shengbang Liu / Huaijin Wen / Ellie Elson / Arthur Petrillo / Charlotte Hass / Igal Stulbach / Qianqian Jia / Quantum Void Studios / Ash Xu / Jash / Lauren Flinner / Yibo Wan

Excellence Award: Larisa Pitkevich / Lucy Hobrecht / Wei Lin / Alastair McDougall / Xingyi Qu / Zixiang Zhang / Zilin / Alexandra Gorev / Carol Burns / Elmira Kandykbayeva / Iffah Raheel / Jennifer Leigh Harrison / Jisub Kim / Joon Hee Lee / Kiki Fool / Lipstedya / Maisie Ward / Malte Posmyk / Marco Sorgato / Maria Elisa Pereda / Sabrina Rosenheim / Sayitxreal / SOMA / Subai Zheng / Susanne Wurlitzer / Sven Froekjaer-Jensen/ Weng Xiang / Yana Barabash / Haoyue He / Bin Huang / Hui Jin / Xiaoqing Luo / Yan Tan / Weidong Tian / Huaijin Wen / Nicole Sciberras Debono / Hao Wu / Hongwei Zhang / Hao Zhang / Tracy Maguire / Grace Ren / Dalion / Doudou Wang / Emika Masumoto / Gary Duehr / Hailiang Duan / Manze Guo / Yingying Huang / Ziwei Lu / Daria Koshkina / Ni Zeng / Jess Skyleson / Marco Balbi Dipalma /

Exhibition of Selected Works by Award-Winning Artists

Aleksandra Mazurkiewicz （ Lukas I -2022 Sculpture, own technique (dyed yarn), 45 x 45 x 70cm Louis Minnaar（Remnants of Tomorrow 07，Installation Art

Sijia Ke （The Pink Series Ceramic Sculptures）