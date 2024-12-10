Loneliness and Poetics – 2024 London Contemporary Art Review Results Announced

On 18 November 2024, the results of the prestigious “Loneliness and Poetics – 2024 London Contemporary Art Review Exhibition” were officially revealed to artists worldwide. This online media exhibition, which will run from 18 November to 18 December 2024, has garnered attention as a significant event in the global art community. The UK-based competition attracted submissions from a wide array of exceptional artists, including professional practitioners, university professors, Ph.D. scholars, and other notable figures in the field of art research.
Gallery NAT is proud to announce the results to the global artist community that participated in this international art competition. The call for submissions saw thousands of artworks from across the globe, and the jury and curatorial team at Gallery NAT’s Academic Committee in the UK conducted three meticulous rounds of evaluation. The process adhered to principles of fairness and impartiality, with a strong emphasis on originality, academic depth, innovation, and a balance of philosophical and emotional resonance alongside cultural diversity. Other criteria included thematic relevance, technical mastery, creativity, and audience engagement, culminating in a selection that reflects a forward-thinking perspective on contemporary art.
Award-winning artists of the “Loneliness and Poetics – 2024 London Contemporary Art Review Exhibition” come from 26 countries, including the UK, United States, Switzerland, Poland, Germany, France, Italy, China, South Africa, Canada, Iceland, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Luxembourg, Belgium, Mexico, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Malta, Denmark, Colombia, Ireland, Ukraine, Turkey, Romania, and Kazakhstan. In total, 87 exceptional artists were honoured across various disciplines, representing the top 4% of global submissions.