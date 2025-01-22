Shakespeare Like Never Before: “Twelfth Night: The Remix” Comes to Brighton

Say goodbye to tights, ruffs, and quills: Witwerks Theatre, a local Brighton company, is bringing a fresh new twist to Shakespeare’s beloved comedy with “Twelfth Night: The Remix.” This vibrant reimagining swaps Elizabethan tradition for a riot of music, glitter, and unrestrained fun, transforming the Bard’s classic into a modern spectacle like no other.

In this bold adaptation, festival-going twins Viola and Sebastian are separated during a chaotic night at Illyria Fest. With her phone dead, money gone, and wristband lost, Viola—burdened by a thumping hangover—must disguise herself as a boy (with the assistance of a drag queen) to stay at the festival and track down her brother.

Director, producer, and writer Chance Dean explained the inspiration behind the show: “I was lucky enough to grow up in Glastonbury Town and have been to the festival many times. That love of the festival scene and the raucousness, music and otherworldly-feel that you can only find there has inspired a lot of my work. We sold out this show ten years ago in London and my love of Shakespeare and music festivals has only grown since then, so I wanted to bring this brilliant show to a fresh new audience.”

Running from 6th to 9th February 2025, “Twelfth Night: The Remix” will be performed at The Actors Pub in Brighton, with an ensemble cast of local talent to highlight the very best of Brighton’s creative community.

Sascha Cooper, who plays Maria, shared her excitement about taking on the role: “Playing Maria in Twelfth Night is a dream come true for me in this wonderful production. Expect a lot of scheming from Maria as I get to play her darker side, as opposed to just the saucy wench she is normally portrayed as. Witwerks Theatre has really opened my eyes to how accessible Shakespeare can be, and I can’t wait for everyone to see this fun, sassy show.”

Event Details:

What: “Twelfth Night: The Remix”

When: 6th–9th February 2025

Where: The Actors Pub, Brighton

Tickets: tinyurl.com/TwelfthNightRemix

For press inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact Chance Dean at [email protected].