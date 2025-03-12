The Phoenix Arts Club & TuckShop Unite for Record-Breaking Drag Lip-Sync Attempt

Iconic entertainment venue The Phoenix Arts Club, in partnership with the UK’s premier drag production company, TuckShop, is gearing up to make history with an Official Guinness World Records™ Attempt for the largest drag lip-sync performance. The record-breaking event is set to take place on Friday, 15 March 2025, at 4pm.

Bringing together more than 100 drag performers in full, dazzling attire, the spectacle will see participants lip-sync to Kylie Minogue’s Your Disco Needs You and Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club, promising an unforgettable fusion of music, glamour, and community spirit.

Drag artists of all skill levels are encouraged to take part in this landmark occasion by securing a free ticket.

Christopher D. Clegg, Founder and Creative Director of TuckShop, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, saying: “To be attempting a Guinness World Record with the brilliant team at The Phoenix Arts Club is not only hugely exciting—it’s really needed. The world needs drag and inclusion more than ever, and this record attempt will showcase the creativity, inclusivity, and sheer joy that drag brings to the world!”

Peter Dunbar, Managing Director of The Phoenix Arts Club, echoed this sentiment, stating: “LGBTQ+ venues and safe spaces have never been more important. This event isn’t just about setting a Guinness World Record—it’s about bringing together drag artists from across London and the UK under one fabulous roof for an afternoon of unity, celebration, and sequins! We can’t wait to welcome so many incredible performers to The Phoenix Arts Club for this historic moment.”

This bold world record attempt is a testament to The Phoenix Arts Club and TuckShop’s unwavering dedication to uplifting the LGBTQ+ and drag communities. By creating a vibrant and inclusive space for performers and audiences alike, they continue to champion diversity and ensure London’s nightlife remains lively, welcoming, and thriving.