Maher Ali Rusho Leads Global Research in Computational Materials

At just 26 years old, Maher Ali Rusho is proving that age is no obstacle to groundbreaking scientific contributions. A rising figure in the field of Computational Materials, Rusho has collaborated with some of the world’s leading educational institutions, including Taif University, King Saud University, and Almaarefa University in Saudi Arabia. His research covers a diverse range of topics, such as T-graphene nanocapsules for nitric oxide detection, Silicon Carbide Monolayers for SF6 decomposed gas adsorption, and the use of both pure and degraded C3N monolayers in supercapacitor electrodes.

His work has garnered worldwide recognition, with publications in esteemed journals like Molecular Physics (Taylor & Francis), Silicon (Springer), and High Energy Density Physics (Elsevier). However, his influence extends beyond academic research. Recently, Rusho co-authored a book on machine learning alongside a Harvard University researcher, further solidifying his reputation as a leading innovator in his field.

Rusho has made a significant impact on the global research community, collaborating with distinguished scientists, including those ranked among the top 2% worldwide by Stanford University and Elsevier. His pioneering work in computational materials and AI-driven analytics has set new standards, motivating young researchers across the globe. His contributions were further recognised when Forbes India magazine featured him in 2025, acknowledging his outstanding achievements in science and technology.

In addition to his academic pursuits, Rusho has played a pivotal role in shaping the corporate tech sector in Bangladesh. He has worked with the R&D divisions of leading companies such as Brainstation-23 and Intelligent Machines, fostering a culture of research-driven innovation. Committed to knowledge-sharing, he also mentors over 100 research enthusiasts each month through private consultations on LinkedIn.

Further cementing his international presence, Rusho has been invited to visit the United Nations Organisations in Vienna, marking yet another milestone in his expanding global engagements. Looking forward, he is set to embark on a new professional journey in the Netherlands, where he will collaborate with Stichting Libertas International under a contractual agreement, reinforcing his dedication to impactful research and international partnerships.