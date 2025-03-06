BBC Radio 1’s Ali Plumb to Join The Studio Orchestra for Animated Film Music Concerts

Renowned BBC Radio 1 film critic Ali Plumb is set to join The Studio Orchestra this September for a spectacular celebration of music from animated films. With his extensive knowledge of cinema and engaging presentation style, Plumb will guide audiences through a selection of some of the most iconic scores in animated film history.

The highly anticipated concerts will be held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse on 6th September, and The Anvil, Basingstoke on 26th September. Featuring a 60-piece orchestra, the performances will bring to life beloved soundtracks from films such as How to Train Your Dragon, Beauty and the Beast, Shrek, Chicken Run, and Up. The Studio Orchestra, known for its thrilling film music performances, will present a rich and dynamic programme, celebrating the magic of animated cinema.

Speaking about his involvement in the event, Ali Plumb expressed his excitement:

“I absolutely adore animated films and to be part of this amazing opportunity to show off and celebrate their outstanding music is a real joy. I can’t wait to share in all the love we have for these worlds, these characters, these – let’s be honest – unbelievably catchy themes. The nostalgia factor is going to be HUGE – so please forgive me if I cry at the sad bits and crease up into a massive smile at the happy stuff. Hearing music that means so much to you performed live is always a delight, but this will be on another level.”

A Spectacular Tribute to Animated Film Scores

Jack Campey, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of The Studio Orchestra, also shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming concerts:

“It’s a real thrill to return to Cheltenham Racecourse and The Anvil this year—this time alongside the brilliant Ali Plumb. Ali’s love for cinema and film music will add something truly special as he leads audiences through an incredibly diverse and captivating programme.

“Animated films have shaped generations with their storytelling, unforgettable characters, and the magic of making us believe in the impossible. Their music has become the soundtrack of childhoods around the world. I can’t wait for audiences to experience these beloved scores live, performed by our stellar 60-piece orchestra.”

The Studio Orchestra, which brings together some of the finest freelance musicians in the UK, has been steadily building a dedicated following since its debut in September 2019. Known for its commitment to showcasing music creatives, including composers, orchestrators, and arrangers, the orchestra has played a vital role in introducing new audiences to the magic of live orchestral performances.

Since its founding, The Studio Orchestra has performed across the UK, bringing to life the works of legendary composers such as John Williams and Hans Zimmer. Their concerts have included themed performances, such as Christmas at the Movies and Star Wars film music celebrations.

The upcoming concerts will take place on 6th September at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, and 26th September at The Anvil, Basingstoke. Tickets are available starting from £20.