Felix & Spear Announces ‘This Green and Pleasant Land’ by Tam Joseph

Felix & Spear proudly presents This Green and Pleasant Land, an upcoming exhibition featuring new paintings and a striking sculpture by acclaimed artist Tam Joseph. Through his evocative work, Joseph examines themes of identity, cultural heritage, and social realities, encouraging audiences to engage with his perspective.

Reflecting on his experiences, Joseph states:

“I sang Blake’s poem during assembly at Drayton Park Primary School in Highbury, North London, from 1955 to 1960. At that time, I didn’t fully grasp its deeper meanings, and I doubt many of my classmates did either, as I was a newcomer to the UK. I first encountered the word “tramp” in the UK. In Dominica, there were a few homeless people, but the small population meant we barely noticed them. However, post-World War II London exposed me to many “tramps” men who looked worse for wear in ways I couldn’t understand. They were often depicted in the comic books I read: a happy looking man with a beard and tattered clothing, carrying a stick over his shoulder, with a polka dot bundle that presumably held all his belongings.

As the 1970s faded into the 1980s, the image of the “tramp” disappeared, replaced by the “homeless” and eventually “rough sleepers”. I had experienced sleeping on the streets of Old Delhi in 1968 and felt something whenever I saw someone sleeping rough. Over time, however, my attitude began to change, with thoughts creeping in such as: “It’s not your problem”, “Don’t take any notice!”, and “You can’t help everybody, can you?”

I realised I was building a protective shell to deny what I saw. Although some might call it self-protection, every time I walk past a rough sleeper, pretending they’re not there, I know I am going against my nature. Recognizing hidden truths is essential to my existence and keeps me grounded.”

The exhibition will be open to the public at Felix & Spear from 20 March to 17 May 2025.

About Tam Joseph



Born in 1947 in Roseau, Dominica, Tam Joseph is a British painter, sculptor, and graphic designer who moved to London in 1955. He studied at the Central School of Art and Design and briefly at the Slade School of Fine Art before travelling across Europe and the Far East. He later graduated in Typographic Design from the London College of Printing.

During the late 1970s and early 1980s, Joseph worked for Africa Journal, travelling extensively in Africa. His involvement with the Keskidee Centre Collective in North London placed him at the heart of African and Afro-Caribbean political and artistic movements. His work frequently blends humour with sharp political commentary, addressing themes of diaspora, identity, and world history.

Joseph’s work has been exhibited in major institutions, including:

Caribbean Art at the Crossroads, El Museo del Barrio, Studio Museum in Harlem, Queens Museum (2012)

No Colour Bar: Black British Art in Action 1960–1990, Guildhall Art Gallery, London (2015–16)

Life Between Islands, Tate Britain (2021–22), Art Gallery of Ontario (2023–24)

His works are held in numerous public collections, including the Arts Council Collection, Tate, and the Victoria & Albert Museum.