Paiger’s ‘My Candidates’ Redefines Recruitment Efficiency

Paiger has unveiled My Candidates, an innovative feature designed to transform recruitment workflows and simplify candidate marketing. By introducing AI-driven automation, the platform helps agencies tackle industry challenges while maintaining focus on meaningful personal connections.

Paiger has previously redefined recruitment marketing with its focus on social media and branding. With My Candidates, the company extends its impact to address candidate marketing and business development more comprehensively. The new feature allows recruiters to complete key tasks—such as CV formatting and client outreach—directly within the platform.

“Recruiters today need a way to market candidates faster, more efficiently, and with better results. The recruitment landscape is filled with complex tech stacks, but My Candidates allows agencies to focus on what truly matters,” said Darren Westall, CEO of Paiger. “With My Candidates, we’re giving recruiters the tools they need to cut down on repetitive tasks, deliver top candidates to clients in minutes, and easily win new business.”

As the Robert Half Jobs Confidence Index (September 2024) signals a recovering UK job market, challenges like skills shortages and employee reluctance to change roles persist. My Candidates equips agencies to adapt and excel in this evolving environment.

Core Features of My Candidates:

Integrated Workflow Management – Simplify candidate marketing and business growth processes.

– Simplify candidate marketing and business growth processes. Rapid Marketing – Market candidates quickly and effectively to stay competitive.

– Market candidates quickly and effectively to stay competitive. Client Acquisition Tools – Present candidates professionally and win new clients.

Key Functions:

Recruiters can:

Format and anonymise CVs for privacy and uniformity

Match candidates with live job opportunities

Craft professional client outreach emails

Promote candidates through social media campaigns

Use Boolean searches to identify similar talent

My Candidates demonstrates Paiger’s commitment to making recruitment workflows more efficient and accessible. By empowering recruiters with cutting-edge tools, Paiger enables them to streamline processes and achieve more without restructuring their tech stack.

For more details, visit paiger.co/my-candidates.