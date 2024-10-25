Can Artificial Intelligence Help Resolve the UK Housing Crisis?

The UK is struggling with a considerable housing shortage, with government targets requiring the construction of over 300,000 new homes annually.

While policy adjustments have been suggested to address this urgent need, the property industry has historically been slow in embracing new technology to support these aims—until now.

London’s PropTech firm, Searchland, has launched the UK’s first AI-powered Land Sourcing Assistant, transforming how developers identify and assess potential land for housing.

Mitchell Fasanya, Searchland’s CEO and Founder, believes AI has the power to revolutionise the property sector:

“The property industry has always been slower in adopting new technologies, particularly in the planning and development stages. With land teams more stretched than ever, we recognised the need for a tool that could boost efficiency.

“An AI programmed specifically to support housebuilders and developers is crucial to streamlining the entire land assessment process and focus on delivering homes faster.”

Historically, land sourcing has required significant manual effort, with developers often needing to scout areas, negotiate with landowners, and depend on insider knowledge from colleagues.

These methods cause delays, impeding the housebuilding timeline. Searchland’s AI Land Sourcing Assistant, however, aims to change that.

With conversational queries, the AI can handle simple commands like, “Find sites larger than 10 acres with no previous development,” as well as more detailed requests such as, “Find 5,000 sqm sites, free from planning constraints, within five miles of a settlement.”

Drawing on a vast database of land and property data, the AI provides optimal land options in mere seconds.

“While Searchland has been a reliable tool for land sourcing for several years, setting the right search criteria has always required specific knowledge,” Fasanya explains. “Our AI assistant removes that barrier by using the vast amount of data in Searchland’s system to identify opportunities developers may not have even considered. It simplifies the search process and pinpoints ideal parcels of land.”

By automating the search process, Searchland’s AI allows developers to locate sites faster, helping them progress from acquisition to construction.

“AI is more than just a tool; it’s a game-changer,” Fasanya asserts. “With our AI assistant, developers can discover land opportunities faster, meaning we can accelerate the housebuilding process. We aim to help the industry meet government targets and ensure more people can access homes.”

For additional details on Searchland and its AI Land Sourcing Assistant, visit https://searchland.co.uk/.