Treblle Launches AI-Powered API Intelligence Platform, Treblle 3.0

Treblle, a leading provider of API observability solutions, is delighted to introduce the release of Treblle 3.0, its AI-powered API intelligence platform.

With a sharper emphasis on API transformation and artificial intelligence, Treblle 3.0 brings a range of new features designed to comprehensively support API initiatives. The platform equips organisations to efficiently manage and optimise their API lifecycle.

In response to the growing demand for API-first solutions, Treblle 3.0 addresses key challenges such as API discoverability and security. Additionally, it offers in-depth data insights into API usage, adoption, and logs. The platform now boasts enhanced API governance and introduces both API compliance and an API catalogue. All of this is further strengthened by the integration of AI, wrapped in a fully redesigned user interface that allows teams to visualise their API experience in real-time.

With the launch of Treblle 3.0, the company has also introduced Alfred, an AI assistant designed to help organisations navigate their API landscape, discover APIs, and seamlessly integrate them.

Alfred operates within Treblle or on any developer portal globally, requiring no pre-training and functioning across various models. This AI-powered tool eases the learning curve and supports API-first strategies, making API initiatives more efficient and accessible.

Trusted by over 150,000 users, including Fortune 500 companies, and processing more than two billion API requests per month, Treblle remains an invaluable tool for businesses looking to enhance their API programmes.

Treblle 3.0 delivers dynamic dashboards that cater to both technical and non-technical stakeholders. By offering a single platform for API discovery and insights, Treblle facilitates API adoption across a wide range of teams without needing technical expertise.

The platform’s new API Catalogue simplifies the API-first journey by making API discovery more intuitive. Treblle also generates documentation automatically, creating a seamless developer experience and ensuring a quicker time to first integration for new users.

With Treblle 3.0, organisations can gain immediate visibility into the health of their API ecosystem. The API Score feature evaluates API performance based on critical metrics, ensuring teams can act swiftly to maintain the highest levels of quality, security, and compliance.

Treblle 3.0 helps businesses comply with regulations such as GDPR, PCI-DSS, and CCPA by flagging data that may not meet compliance standards and offering clear solutions to improve API security.

Expanded SDK options, gateway integrations, and support for OpenAPI specifications make it easier than ever to import data into Treblle. Alfred, powered by AI, further streamlines this process by offering integration snippets and guiding users step by step, allowing organisations to manage their entire API landscape from a single interface.

Vedran Cindrić, Founder of Treblle, said: “APIs are central to digital transformation, and integrating AI into our platform elevates the way businesses interact with their APIs.

“With Treblle 3.0 and the power of AI through Alfred, we’re helping organisations lead the way in their API-first journeys, making it easier than ever to adopt, understand, and optimise API programmes.”

To learn more about Treblle 3.0, visit the Treblle 3.0 launch site or contact the Treblle sales team.