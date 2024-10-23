HITEC Honours 2024 Hall of Fame Inductees: Recognising Technology Innovators

The Hispanic Technology Executive Council (HITEC) is delighted to introduce Yamila Harris, Global Head of IT Support and User Experience at Munich Re, and Jesus Mantas, Global Managing Partner at IBM, as the 2024 inductees into the HITEC Hall of Fame.

“Jesus and Yamila are exceptional leaders and it’s an honour to welcome them to the HITEC Hall of Fame. Their visionary leadership and tireless efforts have not only propelled technological advancements but have also inspired countless individuals in our community. This honour reflects their outstanding achievements and unwavering commitment to excellence, including our HITEC Mission and Vision,” said Rosa Ramos-Kwok, HITEC Chair.

The formal induction will take place on 24th October during the HITEC Awards Gala, part of the HITEC Autumn Leadership Summit, hosted by Capital One in McLean, Virginia.

Harris has been an active HITEC member since 2015, consistently demonstrating her commitment to the organisation and its goals. She earned the HITEC Member of the Year Award in 2021 and has been recognised as part of the prestigious HITEC 100 list from 2016, and again from 2018 to 2024. This award highlights Hispanic technology professionals who are advocates for technology careers and serve as inspiration to others. Harris has also held the role of Co-Chair on the HITEC Advisory Board between 2018 and 2020, and currently serves on the HITEC Board of Directors. Her influence within HITEC is evident through her strategic leadership, active involvement in events, and her key contributions to various committees and initiatives designed to uplift the HITEC community.

Jesus Mantas has cultivated a remarkable career in the technology sector, with a strong record of fostering innovation. He has been a member of the HITEC Board of Directors since 2021 and has been a devoted advocate of the organisation’s mission, taking charge of strategic initiatives, including leading the 2022 Autumn Leadership Summit, hosted at IBM. Mantas has also been a recipient of the HITEC 100 award for multiple years, from 2019 to 2023, and was presented with the prestigious Estrella Award in 2022, which honours individuals whose leadership, integrity, and dedication have contributed to the advancement of technology.

HITEC is committed to amplifying the influence and impact of Hispanic technology leaders, working towards achieving sustained equity from education to corporate leadership. HITEC empowers Hispanic technology professionals by providing access to a network of business leaders and decision-makers at the highest levels of the global economy, facilitating the acceleration of leadership capabilities.