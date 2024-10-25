Cornish Lithium Strengthens IT Security with Aztek to Safeguard UK’s Green Energy Future

Cornish Lithium, a UK-based mineral exploration firm, has teamed up with Aztek, a prominent Managed Service Provider, to establish essential IT infrastructure at its new lithium extraction demonstration facility in Cornwall. This partnership marks a crucial step in promoting sustainable lithium production, a key element in the UK’s shift towards clean energy.

The relationship between Cornish Lithium and Aztek stretches back to 2016 when the former began its initial operations. Over the years, Aztek has played a vital role in laying the IT groundwork for Cornish Lithium’s progress, moving from a simple system to a fully developed infrastructure capable of supporting advanced lithium extraction processes. The current collaboration is focused on the Trelavour Project, near St Austell, where Cornish Lithium is working on extracting lithium from hard rock.

The recently launched demonstration plant is pivotal to advancing the UK’s lithium production, helping meet the increasing demand for electric vehicle batteries and other clean energy technologies. By investing in this facility, Cornish Lithium aims to create a secure domestic lithium supply, decreasing the UK’s dependence on foreign sources and supporting its low-carbon future.

Aztek’s role in the project encompasses setting up secure wireless networks, advanced IT systems, dedicated servers, and CCTV, ensuring the smooth and secure operation of the demonstration facility. Their Managed IT Support and Cyber Security services provide crucial protection, particularly in today’s digital world, where guarding operations against cyber threats is vital for green energy projects.

Anthony Hudson, Aztek’s Managing Director, stated: “We’re proud to have been part of Cornish Lithium’s journey from the very beginning. Our goal has always been to provide a secure and scalable IT infrastructure that not only supports their immediate needs but also their long-term vision. The work we’ve done at the Trelavour Project is designed to ensure that Cornish Lithium has the robust digital foundation needed to advance their green energy goals.”

Jeremy Wrathall, Chairman of Cornish Lithium, commented: “Aztek’s expertise in IT infrastructure has been instrumental in helping us reach this critical point. Their support allows us to focus on developing sustainable lithium extraction technologies, confident in the knowledge that our digital infrastructure is in safe hands.”

The new plant marks a major leap forward for both Cornish Lithium and the UK’s clean energy sector. As the nation moves towards reducing carbon emissions and embracing electric vehicles, this project is set to play a significant role in the future of sustainable energy.