Spencer Shaw Solicitors in the Running for Prestigious Modern Law Award 2024

Spencer Shaw Employment Law Solicitors, renowned for their expertise in employment law, have been proudly shortlisted for the esteemed Client Care Award for firms with 1-25 employees. This prestigious recognition is part of the Modern Law Awards, initiated in 2013 and sponsored by Access Legal. The panel of judges, led by the respected President of the Law Society, Nick Emmerson, features legal authorities from The Law Society Gazette, Durham Law School, HSBC, Meta, and Which?

The Client Care Award aims to highlight small firms that excel in client service, from first contact to case resolution. Spencer Shaw’s nomination is a nod to their exceptional client-focused approach.

The firm’s significant client base growth over the last two years and the consistent positive feedback have made a strong impression on the judges. Spencer Shaw’s high referral rate further attests to their unparalleled client satisfaction. After being in the running for this award in 2023, Spencer Shaw is keen to clinch the title this year.

The judging panel praised Spencer Shaw for their adaptability and approachability, particularly highlighting the firm’s multilingual team members, who speak Urdu, Hindi, and Punjabi, thus broadening client accessibility. This initiative underscores the firm’s commitment to understanding and meeting the varied needs of its clientele.

The announcement of the Client Care Award winners will take place at an illustrious event on Thursday, 7th March, at the distinguished Hurlingham Club in London, celebrating legal excellence and innovation.

Spencer Shaw Employment Solicitors are honoured by this nomination and eagerly anticipate the chance to demonstrate their dedication to superior client care at a national level.