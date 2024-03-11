Oyster IMS Joins the Ranks of LOCS:23 Approved Consultancies to Aid Law Firms in GDPR Compliance

Oyster IMS is thrilled to share its recent approval as a Qualified Consultancy to deploy the LOCS:23 standard, bringing to the table its comprehensive knowledge of data protection laws.

The Legal Services Operational Privacy Certification Scheme (LOCS:23), sanctioned by the ICO, serves as the official certification framework for legal service entities, allowing them to showcase their adherence to UK GDPR regulations.

Achieving LOCS:23 certification will furnish law firms and legal chambers with a host of pivotal benefits, including protection from ICO actions and penalties, a competitive edge in securing more business, a reduction in data breaches and their related expenses, affirmation of universally acknowledged compliance, and a streamlined procurement process.

Oyster IMS takes pride in having two team members who have attained the Approved Implementor status, poised to guide our clientele towards securing the LOCS:23 certification for their practices.

Oyster IMS is honoured to be amongst the trio of LOCS:23 endorsed consultancies. This recognition underscores our deep-rooted expertise and our unwavering dedication to upholding the utmost standards in data protection and privacy realms. Josef Elliott, Managing Director at Oyster IMS, expressed his excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to have secured this important accreditation. This is a testament to our expertise, the quality of our services, and our team’s commitment to delivering outstanding results for our clients. It is wonderful to be leading the charge with this certification which will become an important credential for all UK law firms.”

Tim Hyman, the architect of the LOCS:23 scheme, shared, “We are keen to maintain the integrity of the LOCS standard and it’s very encouraging to have Oyster IMS on board as qualified consultants. As the world’s first Supervisory Authority approved GDPR certification for legal services, LOCS:23 will be the official benchmark to measure and ensure GDPR compliance. I have known Josef and the team for many years and they have the expertise, experience, and capabilities to support their clients through certification and beyond.”