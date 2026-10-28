5-Minute Crafts Launches on Samsung TV Plus in the UK and Ireland

One of the world’s most-watched entertainment brands arrives on Samsung TV Plus as a free ad-supported streaming channel for viewers in the UK and Ireland.

LONDON, UK. October 27th, 2026 – today announced the launch of 5-Minute Crafts (5MC), one of its flagship entertainment brands, on TheSoul Group today announced the launch of 5-Minute Crafts (5MC), one of its flagship entertainment brands, on Samsung TV Plus in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The channel is available from October 27th as a Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) channel on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free streaming service, with no subscription required.

5-Minute Crafts, the most-watched DIY and creative content brand in the world, brings its hands-on, all-ages ideas to UK and Irish audiences, giving Samsung TV Plus viewers an always-on, lean-back way to enjoy the content they already love.

5-Minute Crafts is one of the most-watched channels on YouTube, with 400+ million subscribers, content in 20 languages, and was awarded the FAST Channel of the Year at the 2026 TellyCast Digital Video Awards.

The launch builds on TheSoul’s existing partnership with Samsung TV Plus, which first brought 5-Minute Crafts to viewers across Europe and Latin America.

“5-Minute Crafts already has a huge following in the UK and Ireland”, commented Jonathan Shrank, VP of Streaming & Content Partnerships at TheSoul Group . “Now those fans can watch this beloved content on the biggest screen in the house. Samsung TV Plus helped prove that 5-Minute Crafts works as a lean-back TV experience and has been a strong partner across a number of territories, so bringing the channel to these markets was the natural next step.”