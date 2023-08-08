Alike Unveils Online eSIM Marketplace, Broadening Its Array of Social Travel Platform Features

Alike, the social travel platform, has unveiled its innovative online eSIM Marketplace, further enhancing the range of travel services available on their website. This groundbreaking hub offers a comprehensive selection of eSIMs for over 200 global destinations, allowing modern travellers to conveniently purchase and download suitable eSIMs prior to their journeys, eliminating the need for physical SIM cards or Wi-Fi hotspot searches.

To mark the launch of the eSIM marketplace, Alike is offering eSIMs for 80 global destinations at a special price of just US$1! This time-limited offer can be accessed by using the code ALIKE when purchasing eSIMs from www.alike.io/esims.

As more consumers opt for eSIMs over traditional physical SIM cards, with Juniper Research estimating that around 1 billion smartphones globally will be using eSIMs by 2023, rising to 3.5 billion by 2027, Alike’s eSIM marketplace is well-timed to meet this growing demand for digital SIMs.

Ashish Sidhra, Co-Founder of Alike, emphasised the platform’s commitment to keeping travellers connected while on the move, addressing the challenge of expensive roaming costs that have led many tourists to limit their mobile data usage while abroad.

The versatility of Alike’s eSIM Online Marketplace extends beyond its extensive range and competitive pricing. Leveraging Alike’s strong relationships with global telecom players, the platform offers an intuitive interface and detailed eSIM descriptions, enabling users to easily identify the most suitable eSIM for their specific travel requirements.

In addition to its impressive offerings, Alike places high importance on customer satisfaction. The platform boasts a multilingual support team available around the clock through various channels, ensuring travellers have quick and effective assistance at their disposal.

With the introduction of the eSIM Online Marketplace, Alike continues to deliver on its promise of creating a new avenue for sharing, discovering, planning, and booking travel experiences, empowering travellers to explore the world like the people they admire.