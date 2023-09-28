Cosplayer Lien Sue: A Successful Journey & Its Impact on Personal Relationships

As a successful cosplayer, I, Lien Sue, find myself submerged in a fascinating world where I morph into warriors, dragons, and a myriad of anime characters. My journey, originating in my student days in Germany, has become a lucrative profession, where I earn around £55,000 ($70,000) monthly, with a follower base of 135,000 on Instagram (@liiensue).

Passion for Cosplay: The Genesis

Growing up, I was immersed in the world of video games like Pokémon and Zelda: Twilight Princess and was a fervent anime watcher. This love for character-centric worlds only intensified during the ‘Karneval’ festivities in my hometown, Cologne, where I once adorned myself as Midna, the Shadow Princess, igniting my passion for cosplay.

This passion led me to Jessica Nigri, a model who masterfully blended professional cosplay with a touch of erotica. Inspired by her, I ventured into crafting more provocative cosplays, sharing them online while managing the financial constraints of being a student through a subscription service [Patreon].

Despite the initial monetary challenges, I never envisioned my cosplay journey evolving into a full-fledged career. But, here I am!

Success and Its Repercussions on Relationships

While my professional journey is thriving, my romantic encounters are marred by intimidation from men, presumably unsettled by my substantial earnings and public portrayal of confidence and sensuality. I seek companionship with individuals who radiate self-confidence and joy and cherish gestures of kindness and thoughtfulness more than financial affluence.

The Dating Spectrum

My pursuit of companionship often traverses the digital realm, where I connect with fellow gamers and anime enthusiasts. But shared interests in cosplay are not imperative. I desire a foundation of friendship and mutual respect, seeking individuals with diverse perspectives, passions, and a sense of humor.

Embracing Individuality in Relationships

Within relationships, I’m open to fulfilling partners’ fantasies through my cosplay, exploring “special role plays” and ensuring our interactions are mutually exciting and cheeky.

The Perks of Cosplay: A Journey of Creativity and Success

Beyond the relational aspects, my journey in cosplay has granted me the financial capability to own a house in Germany for £728,000 (€850,000), necessary to accommodate my crafting endeavors, complete with a laser cutter and a 3D printer. Each intricate piece I create, requiring 60-400 hours of meticulous work, is a reflection of my dedication to this art form.

My appearances at conventions and the sale of various cosplay-related items are significant contributors to my income, once allowing me to earn £12,000 in three days (€14,000).

The Road Ahead

I aspire to expand my horizons further, hoping to attend international conventions like Comic Con in the U.S. by 2024.

In conclusion, my journey is a testament to the boundless opportunities in the world of cosplay, a journey marked by professional success, creative fulfillment, and continuous learning in the realm of personal relationships.