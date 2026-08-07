eXroid encourages people to prioritise wellbeing for National Wellness Month and World Breastfeeding Week

KENT, UK. August 6th, 2026 – To mark National Wellness Month and World Breastfeeding Week, leading hemorrhoid treatment provider – To mark National Wellness Month and World Breastfeeding Week, leading hemorrhoid treatment provider eXroid is encouraging people to prioritise their wellbeing, seek support early and create open conversations around health.

The awareness campaign highlights the importance of looking after both physical and emotional wellbeing to help people feel more confident, improve quality of life and encourage healthier outcomes at every stage of life.

Dr Mark Hudson-Peacock, Medical Director at eXroid, said: “National Wellness Month reminds us that wellbeing is built through everyday choices. Whether it is eating well, staying active, managing stress or seeking advice when something does not feel right, small positive actions can make a lasting difference.

“Likewise, World Breastfeeding Week shines a spotlight on the importance of supporting mothers through education, understanding and access to reliable information during the early stages of parenthood. Early support plays a vital role in helping mothers feel informed, reassured and confident.

“Creating an environment where families can ask questions openly and access trusted guidance helps reduce feelings of isolation, improves maternal confidence and contributes positively to both maternal and infant wellbeing. Looking after emotional health is just as important as physical recovery following childbirth.”

The principles behind both awareness campaigns encourage people to take positive action before small concerns become bigger problems. Whether that means adopting healthier lifestyle habits, seeking medical advice, accessing breastfeeding support or simply starting an honest conversation, eXroid claims early intervention can have a meaningful impact on long-term wellbeing.

Dr Mark Hudson-Peacock added: “Many people delay seeking help because of embarrassment, uncertainty or the belief that symptoms are not serious enough.

“Encouraging open conversations and improving access to trusted healthcare information helps reduce stigma and empowers individuals to make informed decisions about their health. Confidence grows when people know where to find support and feel comfortable asking for it.

“At eXroid, this message closely reflects the company’s commitment to improving patient wellbeing through education, compassionate care and evidence-based treatment. By helping people feel informed and supported, we believe more individuals can take positive steps towards better health and an improved quality of life.”

eXroid is a leading provider of non-invasive haemorrhoid treatment solutions, offering cutting-edge electrotherapy procedures designed to deliver safe and effective relief for patients.

With a focus on improving patient outcomes and enhancing quality of life, eXroid is committed to providing innovative healthcare solutions to those in need.

The company is supported by published clinical evidence and recognised by NICE under IPG525. eXroid Technology Ltd is also EU MDR certified, its UK clinical service is rated Outstanding by the CQC, and the company is a recipient of The King’s Award for Innovation.

With more than 5 million people in the UK estimated to suffer from haemorrhoids each year, eXroid is encouraging people to prioritise both their physical and emotional wellbeing, highlighting how simple lifestyle habits such as regular walking can play a positive role in supporting both.