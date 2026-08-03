TAUNTON, UK. July 31st, 2026 – Millions of people around the world proudly trace their roots back to Scotland. Millions more have a deep affection for the ancient land, its people, and its glorious history. Now, a new Scottish company is offering genuinely low cost method which lets people personally own a small piece of that heritage

SCOTTISH GIFT CARDS, based in the Kingdom of Fife Scotland, has launched a digital gifting experience that lets customers from anywhere in the world instantly purchase a genuine one-square-inch plot of Scottish land — while helping protect it for future generations.

For only £5.00, customers can send a personalised highly unusual Scottish themed digital greeting card that includes a specially numbered Certificate of Ownership identifying the recipient’s individual plot on the historic Bandrum Estate. The land is located on an ancient hill overlooking Edinburgh and the iconic Forth Bridges. The gift arrives instantly, making it ideal for last-minute birthdays, holidays, Father’s Day, weddings or any occasion where speed matters. There is even a card for every occasion.

In addition to their land ownership, recipients also receive the honorary title of High InchKeeper of Bandrum, a title exclusively awarded to owners of the protected inches recognising them as guardians of Scotland’s natural heritage. The company hopes to build a global community of High InchKeepers united by a shared love of Scotland.

“Millions of people feel a deep emotional bond with Scotland, even if they’ve never set foot here,” said George Kelly, founder and owner of Scottish Gift Cards. “This gift gives them a tiny piece of the land their ancestors once walked — while helping protect it for the future. It’s fast, affordable and profoundly meaningful.”

Each square-inch plot forms part of a protected area on Bandrum Estate, with every purchase contributing to long-term conservation and safeguarding the land from future development.

For only £5.00 ($7.00 in USA), recipients receive all of the following:

A beautiful 4-page Scottish themed greeting card with a personal message from the sender. This is a truly unique and unusual card specially crafted for the community of InchKeepers

with a personal message from the sender. This is a truly unique and unusual card specially crafted for the community of InchKeepers An individual numbered Certificate of Ownership made out in the recipient’s name for one square inch of stunning land overlooking Edinburgh and the Firth of Forth. The views from the plots are truly stunning. With one long sweep, from right to left, you will see the beautiful Ochil Hills, the William Wallace (Braveheart) Monument at Stirling, The Firth of Forth, and the famous Forth Bridge and Edinburgh Castle in the background. Virtually the whole of Scottish history took place in this one magnificent panorama.

made out in the recipient’s name for of stunning land overlooking Edinburgh and the Firth of Forth. The views from the plots are truly stunning. With one long sweep, from right to left, you will see the beautiful Ochil Hills, the William Wallace (Braveheart) Monument at Stirling, The Firth of Forth, and the famous Forth Bridge and Edinburgh Castle in the background. Virtually the whole of Scottish history took place in this one magnificent panorama. The honorary title of High InchKeeper of Bandrum . A unique title exclusively awarded to owners of the protected inches. This title recognises plot holders as guardians of Scotland’s natural heritage. The company hopes to build a global community of High InchKeepers united by ancestry, tradition and a shared desire to preserve Scotland’s landscape for future generations.

. A unique title exclusively awarded to owners of the protected inches. This title recognises plot holders as guardians of Scotland’s natural heritage. The company hopes to build a global community of High InchKeepers united by ancestry, tradition and a shared desire to preserve Scotland’s landscape for future generations. A copy of the InchKeeper’s Code and Guide to the land and surrounding area.

to the land and surrounding area. And most importantly, this card can be sent instantaneously on purchase and it costs the same, or less, than a cup of coffee.