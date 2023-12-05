Thrifty Shopper Snags £1,000 Worth of Christmas Gifts for £200: Secrets to Festive Bargain Hunting

Monica Marriott-Mills, a savvy shopper from Suffolk, has mastered finding Christmas gifts in charity shops, recently securing £1,000 worth of items for just £200. Sharing her strategies, she aims to help others find festive bargains.

Monica’s successful second-hand shopping spree, which she showcases on her TikTok (@themonicaway) with over 145,000 views, includes impressive finds like a Valentino dress for £1 and a luxury cashmere jumper for £3.50.

Influenced by her grandmother, a vintage seller, Monica has long been a proponent of preloved shopping. She says, “Over 50% of my gifts are preloved, and recipients are often shocked to find out.”

Her secret? It’s all about presentation. Monica suggests spending time on cleaning, repairing, and polishing second-hand finds to make them appear new.

This year, Monica’s expenditure on gifts is under £200, but their retail value is at least £1,000. She urges patience and persistence in finding the right items.

Monica, whose wardrobe is 90% vintage and preloved, offers several tips for effective thrift shopping:

Presentation is Key: Improving the appearance of second-hand items can significantly enhance their perceived value.

Quality Over Quantity: Focus on fewer, higher-quality items to avoid overspending.

Educate Yourself: Learn to identify genuine quality and authenticity in items.

Explore Less Popular Locations: Sometimes, the best deals are found in unexpected places.

Stay Hydrated and Comfortable: Bring water and wear comfy clothes for a more enjoyable shopping experience.

Use Technology: Don’t hesitate to look up brands in the store to verify if an item is a genuine bargain.

Start Small: Even one second-hand gift can make a difference. Online options are also available for those short on time.

By following these tips, Monica believes anyone can make the most of their holiday shopping, finding unique gifts at a fraction of their original price.

