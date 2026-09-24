UK Compost Championship Announces ‘Gardenfluencer’ Charles Dowding as Q3 winner

HAMPSHIRE, UK. September 23rd, 2026 – Garden influencer and no-dig advocate Charles Dowding has been named the winner for Quarter 3 of the UK Compost Championship.
Charles Dowding, whose work has helped popularise no-dig gardening among growers and home gardeners, has spent decades demonstrating the importance of healthy soil and organic matter. He established an organic no-dig market garden in Somerset in the 1980s and has since written several books about soil, compost and growing without digging.
Commenting on his Quarter 3 victory, Charles Dowding said: “I enjoyed participating in the Compost Championship. It’s a wonderful way of gaining insights to the quality of my compost, and learning how it compares with others that people are making. The Soil Ecology Lab is doing a fantastic job in promoting this.”
The championship aims to shift attention away from compost simply as a source of organic matter and towards increasing the quantity of the living biology that can make it valuable to soil and plants.The competition gives participants access to laboratory analysis that allows them to compare the biological and nutritional characteristics of their compost.
According to the Soil Ecology Laboratory, healthy compost can provide fertility, support soil life and offer an alternative to peat.
With three quarters of the competition completed, attention will now turn to the final round and the search for the overall UK Compost Champion.