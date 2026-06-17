England fans warned car flags could trigger £1,000 fine

Patriotic football fans are being warned they could face a £1,000 fine if caught flying a large England flag from their cars during the World Cup.

It’s also bad news for motorists planning to adorn their vehicles with other team merchandise as they pray for glory on the pitch.

That’s because such items could obscure the driver’s vision and may mean they fall foul of motoring laws.

The Three Lions play their first game of the tournament – which is being staged across the USA, Canada and Mexico – tonight (Wednesday) when they take on Croatia in Texas.

Millions of fans are expected to tune in to see how Thomas Tuchel’s side get on, with excitement starting to build across the nation.

But showing your love for your team while on the road could be fraught with dangers.

The little-known rules have been highlighted by leading automotive outfit Select Car Leasing.

There’s no specific offence for driving with a flag attached to your car and most on sale are perfectly legal if fitted correctly.

But one that is particularly large and obscures the driver’s vision could risk convening Regulation 30 of The Road Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations 1986, which states motorists must have a full view of the road and traffic ahead.

A flag that could cause danger to pedestrians or other road users could fall foul of Regulation 53 of the same regulation, which also covers ‘mascot, emblems or other ornamental objects’ attached to motors.

The rule states mascots must not be positioned ‘where it is likely to strike any person with whom the vehicle may collide unless the mascot is not liable to cause injury’.

Breaking the rules could see drivers of cars or small vans slapped with a £1,000 fine.

Graham Conway, managing director of Select Car Leasing, said: “With World Cup fever in full swing, excitement is building.

“Showing your support with a flag, scarf or mascot won’t be a problem for most.

“But it’s important to make sure the driver’s vision is never impaired by anything you attach to your vehicle.

“Not only could it risk causing an accident, but it could also hit you in the pocket.

“If you’re planning on flying a flag or attaching a mascot to your motor, make sure it can’t pose a risk to you or anyone else.”