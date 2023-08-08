Newborn’s Arrival Brings Double Joy: North Carolina Woman Wins Lottery on Same Day as Giving Birth

In a stroke of remarkable fortune, a woman from North Carolina has shared her story of winning the lottery on the same day she gave birth to her newborn daughter.

Brenda Gomez Hernandez, a resident of Concord, experienced an extraordinary series of events on November 9th. On this day, she unexpectedly went into labor just hours before striking luck with a $100,000 win on the Powerball lottery.

Hernandez, a 28-year-old housekeeper, was overwhelmed with joy and disbelief upon receiving the news of her win. She admitted, “When I found out, I cried. I’m just so excited and happy.” Her winning numbers were chosen based on the birthdays of her two sons.

Her impressive victory in the Powerball lottery was the result of matching four white balls and the Powerball itself, earning her an initial prize of $50,000. Adding to her luck, the 2X Power Play multiplier came into play, doubling her winnings to a grand total of $100,000.

Remarkably, Hernandez attributed her newfound luck to her recently arrived baby girl, stating, “I feel like she brought me my luck. I’m so thankful.”

After accounting for taxes, Hernandez is set to take home approximately $65,015, as confirmed by the North Carolina Lottery. Much of her winnings will be directed towards fulfilling a significant goal: paying off her house.

Brenda Gomez Hernandez’s story is a heartwarming example of life’s unexpected twists, as her newborn’s arrival coincided with a life-changing lottery victory, creating a double dose of joy and fortune in her life.