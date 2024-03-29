NODABL Initiates Private LTE Network for Port O’Connor Utility District

NODABL Networks, Inc. (NODABL), renowned for its specialised provision of private LTE and 5G network services, has proudly announced the unveiling of a private LTE network dedicated to the Port O’Connor Improvement District (POCID). This district is a Municipal Utility District with a commitment to delivering superior water and sewerage services to the Port O’Connor community in Texas.

This pioneering LTE network employs the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (Band 48) spectrum alongside Nokia’s Digital Automation Cloud technology, ensuring secure and exclusive cellular connectivity for all of POCID’s stationary and mobile assets within the community. The network boasts connectivity for assets located up to four and a half miles from the base station site. Designed with the future in mind, the LTE network is software-upgradable to 5G, ensuring long-term relevance and utility.

The network’s principal application is to bolster POCID’s intricate operations and escalating SCADA requirements securely. Additionally, First Responders within the network’s reach have the alternative to utilise this network for data communication backup during critical situations.

POCID Board President Mr. Danny McGuire expressed his views: “Implementation of the network by NODABL and Victoria Communication Services (VCS) brings us one step closer to our vision of expanding SCADA to additional sites and leveraging technology to provide our staff with mobile, real time operational visibility. We are happy to additionally serve our community by providing an option for back-up connectivity to First Responders during emergencies.

Dr. Aroon Tungare, CEO of NODABL, shared his enthusiasm: “NODABL is pleased to be of service to such a forward-thinking municipal organization. This deployment demonstrates that private LTE and 5G networks are cost-effective and make business sense for even smaller organizations and communities. The Port O’Connor private LTE network can be the model for other Municipal Utility Districts and communities not just throughout Texas but across the nation.”