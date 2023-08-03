Suspected Car Thief Shot Dead by Vehicle Owner in Apparent Self-Defense

The Bexar County Medical Examiner in Texas has identified the man who was shot dead by the owner of a stolen truck in what the police believe to be an act of self-defense.

The incident took place in the parking lot of the South Park Mall in San Antonio on July 27. The truck’s owner had tracked down the stolen vehicle and confronted the male driver, identified as Kevin Eric Garcia, 34, along with a female passenger, at gunpoint. The owner called the police while holding them at gunpoint.

During the confrontation, Garcia allegedly pulled out a weapon from his waistband and shot the truck owner. In response, the truck owner fired back, hitting both Garcia and the passenger.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The truck owner also sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus stated that the situation raises questions about whether the truck owner’s actions were justified. While acknowledging the owner’s right to track down his stolen vehicle, McManus emphasized the importance of contacting the police before taking matters into one’s own hands.

The incident highlights the complexities surrounding self-defense cases and the need for responsible actions in such situations.