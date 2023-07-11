Unexplained Circumstances Surround Ex-Model’s Tragic Death as She is Found Naked with Pillow Over Her Face

In a tragic turn of events, a young former model, Dalliene de Cassia Brito Pereira, has been discovered lifeless on her bed under perplexing circumstances. Just weeks away from her 22nd birthday, she had recently relocated to a new city, hoping for a brighter future in management.

Having shared an apartment with her friend Brunna Ysabelle Gondim since February, the 21-year-old from Uberaba, Brazil, had ventured south to São Paulo, approximately 300 miles away, to embark on her new career.

Dalliene was alone in her flat when the mysterious incident occurred, and the door was locked from the inside. It was her flatmate who made the distressing discovery of her lifeless body around 6:45 a.m. on 1 July. Found naked with her arms outstretched, wrists exhibiting bruising, and a pillow placed over her face, the circumstances surrounding her demise raise many questions.

According to Brunna, she had last seen Dalliene alive around 9 p.m. on 30 June, just before heading out for a night of clubbing. Upon returning home at approximately 5 a.m., Brunna encountered an unexpected obstacle—the door was locked. Usually, they would leave the door unlocked when one of them was alone in the flat, only securing it when both were present. As Brunna attempted to gain entry, she heard noises emanating from inside the apartment.

Several neighbours also reported hearing loud noises that night, including the sound of a creaking bed and cries for help. Later that morning, Brunna returned to the flat accompanied by the building caretaker, who ultimately had to force open the door. Inside, they discovered the lifeless body of Dalliene alongside the apartment key.

No signs of a struggle were evident within the flat, and no other individuals were present at the time. In their quest for answers, the police meticulously searched the premises, collecting the victim’s mobile phone and the building’s CCTV footage to aid in their ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, Dalliene’s body underwent an autopsy in a nearby morgue. The results of the examination have yet to be disclosed. Authorities are pursuing various lines of inquiry, including the possibility of foul play or a drug-related overdose due to substances found within the flat.

Another theory being explored is that Dalliene experienced complications stemming from a recent breast augmentation procedure. However, investigators are awaiting the release of toxicological and sexological test results to ascertain the precise cause of her untimely demise.

Presently, the case is being treated as a homicide due to asphyxiation. Notably, the victim was still wearing bandages on her chest following the breast implant surgery. Furthermore, authorities reportedly discovered a packet of cocaine and a rolled-up banknote in Dalliene’s bedroom, as well as cannabis and amphetamine within the apartment.

Brunna informed the police that both she and Dalliene occasionally engaged in recreational drug use.

Valéria Alves Brito, Dalliene’s mother, expressed her grief, recalling her daughter’s former career as a model and her recent commitment to pursuing a management course in São Paulo. Speaking to local media, Valéria shared her anguish, saying, “It’s an unbearable pain. It feels as if my heart has been torn from my chest. I feel like my body remains, but my soul has departed along with my daughter, my angel, my dream, my youngest, my baby.”

The investigation into the perplexing circumstances surrounding Dalliene’s untimely death is still ongoing, as authorities strive to unravel the mystery shrouding this tragic incident.