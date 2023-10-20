Enigmatic Bull Named Romeo May Hold the Title of World’s Tallest at 6 Feet 3 Inches

In the realm of remarkable bovines, an enigmatic bull named Romeo stands tall, quite literally, at an impressive 6 feet 3 inches.

This Holstein steer appears to outmeasure the reigning champion, Tommy, a 6-foot-1-inch bull from Massachusetts in the USA.

Romeo has been a Welcome Home Animal Sanctuary resident in Creswell, Oregon since he was a mere ten days old. His journey to sanctuary life began when compassionate volunteers liberated him from the confines of a veal crate at a dairy farm and ushered him into the embrace of their vegan sanctuary.

Misty Moore, the founder of Welcome Home, recounted the bull’s rescue, stating, “He was saved by a lady who ventured into a dairy facility and was appalled by the sight of calves confined in crates. She successfully secured the release of five innocent souls, including Romeo and Milo.”

Currently, the sanctuary is diligently working towards having Romeo officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the tallest living cow on our planet.

A spokesperson for the sanctuary expressed, “According to the esteemed Guinness Book of World Records, the current record holder for the tallest living cow stands 6 feet 1 inch at the withers. Remarkably, Romeo measures a towering 6 feet 3 and 3/8 inches at his withers! Could Romeo indeed claim the title of the world’s tallest living cow? The possibility is tantalizing.”

Beyond his colossal stature, Romeo defies stereotypes by exhibiting boundless energy, akin to a playful puppy. He embodies the essence of a gentle giant, marked by his profound sensitivity, insatiable curiosity, and remarkable intelligence.

In a world where bovines are often perceived as sources of sustenance, Romeo’s story serves as a poignant reminder that these sentient beings are not commodities but rather cherished companions.

Intriguingly, Romeo is not the sole tall tale of the animal kingdom this year. Long Boi, a majestic duck, carved his niche by standing at an extraordinary height of 2 feet 2 inches (70 centimetres).

This mallard-Indian runner hybrid became a prominent figure as he roamed the grounds of York University. Long Boi’s towering presence even earned him recognition on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” two years ago, and he was celebrated on BBC Radio 1.

Regrettably, Long Boi departed this world in March. Still, his memory lives on through the benevolent efforts of university students, who rallied to raise over £5,500 to commission a statue in his honour.

