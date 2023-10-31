Startling Sight: Bright Pink Barbie-Style Cat Leaves Locals Astonished

A remarkably vibrant pink cat, reminiscent of a Barbie doll, has been sighted on the streets, leaving locals in sheer amazement.

One resident captured footage of this brightly coloured feline strolling along the pavement.

The cat turns, revealing its face, which appears partially dyed while retaining its natural white colour.

The collar on the feline suggests it has an owner who has adorned it in this distinctive shade.

Apart from its eye-catching colour, the cat, spotted in Mexico, seems to be in good health and well cared for.

However, one local expressed anger, stating, “What sons of b*tches,” and voiced concerns that if the cat cleans itself, it could ingest toxic substances.

Another individual shared their frustration, saying, “I’m consumed by anger.”

Someone else commented, “Poor cat, you must be foolish to do that.”

Maria expressed her hope that non-toxic dye was used on the cat.

Luna wished ill fortune upon the individuals responsible, stating, “I hope those damned individuals burn in hell.”

Under Mexican law, anyone guilty of dyeing an animal can face imprisonment.

Authorities highlight that dyes can lead to allergies, including skin irritation or discomfort, and significant stress for the animal.

Moreover, the toxins in the dye can harm the animal’s health and even result in fatality.

It remains uncertain whether authorities are pursuing the culprits behind this cat’s altered appearance.

