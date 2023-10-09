Scientists declare that cats are the epitome of evolutionary excellence

These feline creatures have earned the distinction of superiority among all other mammals, and it can be attributed to their remarkable uniformity and one-size-fits-all approach.

From domestic tabbies to majestic tigers, the entire feline species is deemed to have achieved impeccable evolution due to the absence of substantial alterations, save for variations in size.

Whether it’s a lion stalking a zebra on the African plains or a domestic house cat capturing a tiny mouse, all cats are inherently hardcore predators.

A unique feature of their evolution is the consistent round shape of their heads throughout their lifespan—an evolutionary marvel in itself. Unlike many other mammals, their cranial structure does not elongate with age.

In contrast, dogs undergo a transformation from short and round faces in puppyhood to elongated snouts in adulthood. Cats, on the other hand, maintain the same head shape because they have already achieved the pinnacle of evolutionary success.

Cats also exhibit specialized dental features. All mammals, including cats, possess an upper fourth premolar and a lower first molar, forming a formidable pair of slicing teeth tailored for meat consumption. In contrast, other mammals continue to grow teeth, allowing them to grind plant matter. This fundamental difference explains why foxes scavenge through trash for sustenance, while cats prefer hunting livestock, as it provides a more nutritious diet.

From the domesticated house cat to the majestic ruler of the jungle, cats display nearly identical cranial structures. Their evolutionary success lies in their constancy, as there is no need for significant variation.

In contrast, consider bears, which include diverse species such as pandas, polar bears, and black bears. Each bear species exhibits highly specialized dietary adaptations influenced by their distinct habitats and climates.

Evolutionary biologist Anjali Goswami, from the Natural History Museum in London, shared her insights in an interview with Scientific American.