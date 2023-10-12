Categories

‘World’s Hottest Scientist’ Shows Remarkable Feat by Pinning Down Alligator with Her Thighs

A woman often referred to as the ‘world’s sexiest scientist,’ Rosie Moore, has showcased a remarkable encounter in which she pinned down an alligator using her thighs. Rosie, a 26-year-old geoscientist from Florida, USA, is known for her interactions with various animals, including marine predators like sharks and poisonous toads. With a following of 95,000 on Instagram, she also works as an influencer, sharing her adventurous experiences.

Image Jam Press

In her latest post, Rosie is seen straddling a large alligator, and she explains the situation, saying, “Typically when nuisance alligators are captured in the state of Florida, they’re euthanized by the trapper. Lucky for this guy, he’s being relocated to my friend’s property. There, he’ll be given a brand new home with lots of land.”

Image Jam Press

Rosie, a geoscientist specializing in human-environmental interactions and spatial technology, also provides a crucial message about alligator safety: “Alligators less than four feet in length are not large enough to be dangerous to people or pets unless handled. Never feed a wild alligator.”

Her daring encounter received various comments from fans, including:

  • One fan: “Hottest alligator wrestler ever.”
  • Alexis: “I’ve never wanted to be an alligator so bad.”
  • Tomas: “Oh come on, you can’t be a real person. Stunningly beautiful and so awesome.”
  • Rob: “You caught that alligator in that outfit?”
  • Dylan: “This looks like it should be on an 80s movie poster or something.”
Image Jam Press

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has established a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program to “proactively address alligator threats in developed areas.” According to authorities, alligators are considered a nuisance if they are at least four feet in length and are perceived to pose a threat to residents, domestic animals, or property.

Disclaimers:

This content and images have been licensed to use by Jam Press, edited and syndicated by https://www.znewsservice.com/.

Should you have any questions relating to this content please get in touch with Jam Press via  https://www.jampress.co.uk/contact-us/

Sam Allcock
Written by

Sam Allcock

Sam Allcock is the founder of PR Fire. He helps small to medium-sized businesses land coverage in publications through smart press release distribution.

More Reading

Post navigation

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *