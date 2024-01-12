Pineapple Joins Forces with OpenVia for Enhanced Multifamily Asset Building Access

Pineapple, the pioneering platform for self-guided property tours not dependent on smart-locks, today announced a key integration and partnership with OpenVia, a forward-thinking PropTech startup offering state-of-the-art building access solutions. This collaboration enables properties to upgrade their outdated access systems, such as car and walking gates, as well as external entrances, to modern smart access features without the need for hardware modifications.

“According to NMHC, 68% of apartments in the United States were built prior to 2000, and their access systems are aging out. For assets that can’t take the economic leap towards a smart-lock/smart-gate retrofit. Patrick and his team at OpenVia have created an elegant, simple solution that allows aging assets to jump into the 21st century, without the major capital investment,” commented Steve Bonaventure, founder and CEO of Pineapple. “Paired with Pineapple’s smart key-locker, apartment communities can create a full-building access solution for under $2,000, and immediately start realising the gains other management companies are reaping from Self-Guided Tours.”

The Pineapple <> OpenVia integration offers future residents and suppliers the ability to request temporary access privileges to properties. This allows for effortless entry through any car gate, walking gate, or external exit using a mobile phone. Importantly, this technology adapts to a property’s existing access infrastructure, negating the need for additional hardware or maintenance by the on-site team.

“We’re excited to partner with Pineapple to provide a seamless tour experience across a broad range of properties. By pairing our two products together, client properties can deliver a first-class touring experience without committing to a major capital project to make it happen,” stated Patrick Campbell, Founder & CEO of OpenVia.

For further details on how to generate and convert more leads with Pineapple, please visit www.TourWithPineapple.com.