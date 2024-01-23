Lochview Guest House in Ullapool: Reduced Price for a Prime Highland Property

Now on the market at a reduced price of Offers Over £550,000, Lochview Guest House in Ullapool presents an unmissable investment opportunity.

This distinguished property is a hallmark of Highland life, blending elegance with practicality and providing stunning panoramic views over Loch Broom and the Beinn Dearg mountains.

Key features include:

7 Ensuite Guest Bedrooms

Dedicated Owner’s Accommodation with two Double Bedrooms, Lounge, Kitchen, downstairs toilet, Utility, and Garage

Multipurpose Gift Shop or Office

Enchanting Loch Broom Views from the Guest Lounge/Conservatory

¼ Acre of Private Garden with Loch Access

Ample 9-Car Parking

Accessible Entry

TURNKEY OPERATION: Ready as a fully furnished and equipped business or as a spacious family home.

EXCELLENT LOCATION: Ideally located on the famous North Coast 500 route and near Ullapool’s thriving community and ferry connections to the Outer Hebrides, this guest house is a perfect base for Highland adventures.

GREAT REVIEWS: Celebrated by guests on our website, Google, and TripAdvisor, and with an encouraging 2024 booking forecast, this property promises a lucrative future.

The price reduction to Offers Over £550,000 is driven by the current owner’s pursuit of a new venture in Inverness, presenting a rare chance for astute investors or individuals seeking a high-quality business or home.

An exceptional opportunity to acquire a prestigious Highland property at an attractive price. The 2024 market is expected to be competitive, and a quick response is anticipated from those who recognise its investment potential.

Your Highland dream awaits!

For more information or to arrange a viewing, please contact Simon Fraser.