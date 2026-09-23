Applied Biopharm Consulting Develops Predictive Tool to Support Antibody Formulation Development

CORK, IRELAND. September 22nd, 2026 – Applied Biopharm Consulting Ltd has developed Applied BioSight, a predictive computational platform for monoclonal antibody formulation development that integrates amino acid sequence analysis, physicochemical modelling and a reference database containing sequence and formulation information for 144 approved commercial antibodies. By combining sequence-derived molecular properties with established commercial formulation evidence, the platform generates ranked formulation strategies, including buffer selection, pH ranges and excipient recommendations to guide early-stage formulation development.

Developing a stable formulation is essential to the successful development of monoclonal antibody therapeutics. However, identifying suitable buffers, pH conditions and excipients can involve extensive, time-consuming and costly experimental screening.

The platform generates tailored formulation recommendations for both liquid and lyophilised antibody products, enabling development teams to evaluate strategies suited to their intended drug product presentation. It also identifies closely related commercial antibodies and formulation characteristics, providing commercial precedent to inform formulation selection and guide experimental development.

An initial retrospective evaluation using an independent panel of 30 monoclonal antibodies has demonstrated promising results. Of the 21 antibodies with sufficient formulation data for direct comparison, Applied BioSight generated a formulation aligned with the documented development or commercial formulation for 17 antibodies (81%), using its two highest ranked predictions. These findings support further evaluation of the platform through prospective laboratory studies.

Applied Biopharm Consulting is now seeking collaboration with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to undertake prospective experimental evaluation of Applied BioSight. The company welcomes discussions with potential partners interested in assessing the platform, with the aim of evaluating its predictive performance and exploring the potential to streamline early stage formulation studies and shorten development timelines.

Dr Anthony Newcombe, Managing Director of Applied Biopharm Consulting Ltd , commented: “Our objective with Applied BioSight is to bring greater predictability to the early stages of antibody formulation development. By combining antibody sequence analysis with evidence from established commercial formulations, we aim to identify promising conditions that provide biopharmaceutical companies with a scientifically informed experimental development strategy.”

“By identifying promising formulation conditions before laboratory studies begin, Applied BioSight aims to focus experimental screening and potentially shorten development timelines.”

The development of Applied BioSight represents a further expansion of Applied Biopharm Consulting’s internal research and development activities. The company continues to combine computational approaches with its experience in biologics process development, manufacturing, regulatory CMC and GMP compliance to develop technologies addressing practical challenges in biopharmaceutical development.