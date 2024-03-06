Cancan Diagnostic Launches Pioneering MRD Test for Canine Cancer, K9-LiquiDX

Cancan Diagnostic proudly presents K9-LiquiDX, the world’s premier Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) test crafted exclusively for canine patients. Set to launch on March 5, 2024, K9-LiquiDX represents a monumental leap in the field of veterinary oncology, providing both veterinarians and dog owners with an invaluable resource for the early detection of cancer recurrence and meticulous disease tracking. The test uniquely identifies the minuscule cancer cells that may remain undetected by standard diagnostic methods following treatment, thereby setting a new standard in the care and management of canine cancer.

Developed by an elite team of researchers and specialists in veterinary oncology, K9-LiquiDX leverages the latest in molecular diagnostic technology to detect the faintest indications of cancer’s return. This test’s unrivalled sensitivity facilitates the earliest possible recognition of relapse, permitting immediate and customized therapeutic responses. The introduction of K9-LiquiDX significantly boosts our ability to evaluate the success of cancer therapies and adapt treatment strategies to enhance the health and prognosis of our canine patients.

Notable Features of K9-LiquiDX:

Early Relapse Detection: Arms veterinary practitioners with the ability to spot the initial stages of cancer recurrence, potentially even before symptoms become apparent.

Arms veterinary practitioners with the ability to spot the initial stages of cancer recurrence, potentially even before symptoms become apparent. Precision Cancer Monitoring: Offers comprehensive insights into the progression and treatment response of the cancer, leading to more personalized and effective treatment plans.

Offers comprehensive insights into the progression and treatment response of the cancer, leading to more personalized and effective treatment plans. Enhanced Treatment Strategies: Enables informed alterations to treatment approaches, which could lead to improved survival rates and better quality of life for dogs battling cancer.

Dr. Maciej Parys, CEO of Cancan Diagnostic, reflected on the significance of this innovation, saying, “K9-LiquiDX is more than just a diagnostic test; it has a potential to revolutionise how we monitor dogs with cancer and help them and their families through improvement of their quality of life. By focusing on early relapse detection and precision monitoring, we’re opening new pathways for personalised cancer care in veterinary medicine. This test is a testament to our commitment to pioneering advancements that make a real difference in the lives of pets and their owners.”

Starting March 5, 2024, veterinary practices throughout the UK will have access to K9-LiquiDX, with Cancan Diagnostic dedicated to providing the necessary training and resources to seamlessly incorporate this groundbreaking test into their cancer treatment protocols.

Since its inception in 2022, Cancan Diagnostic has distinguished itself as a leader in the innovation of veterinary diagnostics. The company is devoted to advancing pet healthcare by bringing the latest scientific research and technological developments into veterinary practice. The debut of K9-LiquiDX is a testament to Cancan Diagnostic’s leadership in veterinary oncology and its ongoing commitment to elevating the standard of care for pets globally.