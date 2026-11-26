New initiative founded by Bangladeshi researcher Md. Hadi Al-Amin will provide a route for raising questions about published studies, inviting author responses and monitoring publication updates.

A new platform designed to support research integrity and post-publication monitoring is scheduled to launch in December 2026. PaperSleuthBD, a Bangladesh-based initiative founded by researcher Md. Hadi Al-Amin, will initially focus on published research connected with Bangladeshi institutions.

The service is being developed to support researchers, journal editors and university staff seeking to identify changes to published studies and examine questions raised after publication.

PaperSleuthBD is being built around three main functions: enabling readers to submit documented questions about research papers, giving authors an opportunity to respond when concerns are being considered for public reporting, and providing university teams with tools to monitor updates across journals and publishers.

A structured route for raising research questions

Readers will be able to submit questions about published papers through the platform, together with supporting documentation. An anonymous submission facility is also planned. Each submission will undergo review, and authors may be invited to offer clarification or further context where appropriate. Any decisions about publication updates or formal research assessments will continue to be handled through established editorial and institutional processes.

“Research integrity requires attention after publication as well as before it. The intention is to give documented concerns a clear route for examination, while ensuring that authors have a fair opportunity to explain their work,” said Md. Hadi Al-Amin, founder of PaperSleuthBD.

Supporting institutional oversight of published research

Universities can have researchers publishing across numerous journals, all of which may follow different processes for recording and displaying corrections or other updates. These notices can emerge long after a paper first appears and may be issued separately from the original publication. As a result, university staff may need to search multiple sources to understand whether a paper has changed and establish the timing and nature of any update.

PaperSleuthBD’s planned institutional tools are intended to bring publication information, documented observations and links to relevant publisher notices together in one place. Staff examining a particular paper will be able to follow links to the original article and any later notice, helping them decide whether further consideration is appropriate under their institution’s existing procedures. The platform’s initial emphasis on Bangladeshi institutions will inform both its monitoring activity and the development of these features.

The origins of PaperSleuthBD

Al-Amin says the idea for PaperSleuthBD developed from his research and observations during 2025 and 2026, particularly his experience of academic publishing and the processes involved in reviewing research after publication. He identified opportunities to improve access to publication records, supporting evidence and subsequent updates for researchers and institutions.

A dedicated monitoring team has now been established, while preparations continue for the planned December 2026 launch.

About Md. Hadi Al-Amin

Md. Hadi Al-Amin is a Bangladeshi researcher and founder of PaperSleuthBD. He works with a research group affiliated with Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) in Spain. An August 2026 profile in Business Manchester charted his progression from studying mechatronics at Magura Polytechnic Institute to working in programming and data analysis before moving into artificial intelligence research.

His published research includes work on multi-agent learning and medical image analysis. In June 2026, he co-authored a paper in Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence investigating how AI agents develop strategies through repeated interactions. A further study he co-authored, on NeuroNet-X, a deep learning architecture for classifying brain tumours from MRI scans, was published online by Scientific Reports in November 2026.

About PaperSleuthBD

PaperSleuthBD is a Bangladesh-based research integrity initiative developing a platform for post-publication reporting, evidence review and institutional publication monitoring. Its planned December 2026 launch will focus on research associated with Bangladeshi institutions. Further information is available at www.papersleuthbd.com.