SciSure , a provider of integrated software solutions for life sciences research, laboratory operations, and environmental health and safety, today announced the appointment of Marty Paslick to its Board of Directors. His appointment strengthens SciSure’s leadership as the company expands its presence across life sciences and healthcare.

Paslick brings more than 38 years of experience at HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s largest healthcare providers, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer. During nearly 12 years as CIO, he led enterprise technology strategy, digital transformation, and operations across a highly complex and regulated healthcare environment.

Leadership perspectives



“Marty brings an exceptional combination of enterprise leadership, commercial experience, and healthcare technology expertise,” said Philip Meer, CEO of SciSure. “His experience scaling technology across complex organizations aligns with our vision of delivering operational simplicity through a connected platform. His perspective will be invaluable as we accelerate our growth across life sciences and healthcare.”

Throughout his career, Paslick has led major initiatives spanning enterprise infrastructure, cloud transformation, clinical data management, and digital innovation. His experience navigating the technology and operational demands of large healthcare organizations will complement SciSure’s existing Board as the company expands its enterprise capabilities.

“I have had the privilege of leading connected technology initiatives and witnessing first hand their transformative potential for complex organizations,” said Paslick. “SciSure presents a compelling opportunity to streamline the management of research, operations, and compliance within life sciences and healthcare organizations. By consolidating these functions, SciSure will enhance team efficiency, augment research throughput, and ultimately amplify its impact through research endeavors. I look forward to helping the company scale its platform and deliver greater value to its customers.”