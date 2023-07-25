Bluewater to Provide Sustainable Hydration Solutions at The Open and AIG Women’s Open

Bluewater, a leader in sustainable water and beverage solutions, has secured a new three-year contract with The R&A, golf’s governing body, to supply event hydration solutions and stainless steel refillable water bottles at The Open and AIG Women’s Open. The agreement will run from 2023 to 2025, with Bluewater taking charge of installing, operating, and managing innovative on-site water stations at both championships.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with The R&A to provide sustainable hydration solutions at two of the sporting world’s most prestigious and forward-thinking events,” said Bluewater CEO Bengt Rittri. “Our water stations and planet-friendly bottles offer a great way to eliminate single-use containers at global events, and we are proud to offer this service to The R&A, players, fans, staff, and volunteers attending the championships.”

The water stations set up by Bluewater will be available for all golfers, on-site personnel, and the tens of thousands of fans attending The Open and AIG Women’s Open, providing a convenient and environmentally friendly way to stay hydrated throughout the day. Additionally, Bluewater will manufacture bespoke stainless steel refillable water bottles for players, caddies, and VIP Hospitality Guests. These premium ‘Player’s Edition’ bottles feature a double-walled insulated construction to keep drinking water cold and refreshing throughout the day.

The partnership between The R&A and Bluewater, known as ‘The Open Water Project’, was initiated at The 148th Open at Royal Portrush in 2019, making The Open one of the first major sporting events to completely eliminate single-use plastic water bottles. The unique initiative is proudly supported by Mastercard, an Official Patron of The Open, and has been utilised to raise awareness and funding support for global reforestation efforts through the Priceless Planet Coalition.

Bengt Rittri, an environmental entrepreneur from Sweden, commended The R&A for their foresight and creativity in implementing such a bold and future-proofed solution for their international events. He emphasised that the partnership is a testament to The R&A’s commitment to promoting sustainability across the sports industry.

Bluewater’s hydration solutions for global events and venues utilise multi-stage water purification, including their patented SuperiorOsmosis™ Reverse Osmosis process, which removes up to 99.7% of impurities from water. The on-site water purification ensures that fresh and delicious drinking water is readily available, eliminating the need for pre-filled single-use containers and reducing carbon emissions.

The collaboration between Bluewater and The R&A aims to champion change by encouraging water refills and promoting the use of reusable bottles while providing athletes with access to healthy drinking water free of toxic chemicals and microplastics during each championship event.