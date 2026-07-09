Kitchen Joy Challenges Andy Roddick to Try “Wok Tennis” After Playful Wimbledon Launch

LONDON, UK, July 8, 2026 – Kitchen Joy has extended an invitation to former world number one and US Open champion Andy Roddick to take part in a special Wok Tennis exhibition, following the successful introduction of the quirky new game during this year’s Wimbledon Championships. The invitation follows the launch of the brand’s fan-focused activation, which brought a humorous twist to tennis by replacing traditional rackets with retired woks.

The concept made its public debut at the first-ever British Wok Open, staged near the Wimbledon Queue on 30 June. Visitors were encouraged to pick up old woks and use them as makeshift tennis rackets in a fun challenge inspired by one of the world’s most famous tennis tournaments.

The invitation to Roddick draws inspiration from his memorable exhibition in which he demonstrated his skills using a frying pan instead of a tennis racket. Kitchen Joy has approached his management team with an invitation to participate in a Wok Tennis exhibition in London during the week beginning 6 July.

Wok Tennis is part of Kitchen Joy’s wider “Retire Your Wok” campaign, which encourages people to give old woks a second life while drawing attention to the brand’s range of convenient microwave-ready Asian meals.

Footage from the British Wok Open has generated strong interest across social media, with videos from the event receiving tens of thousands of views on TikTok. Content creator Moses Combe also joined the launch event and took part in the challenge.

A Kitchen Joy spokesperson said: “We wanted to create something fun that would capture the excitement of Wimbledon while bringing our ‘Retire Your Wok’ campaign to life. Andy Roddick immediately came to mind because of his famous frying pan tennis exhibition, and we’d love to see him take on Wok Tennis.”

Kitchen Joy says it will share more information if Roddick accepts the invitation and an exhibition match is arranged.