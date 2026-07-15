Mania Sports and eBay to Host Live Break of £20,000 National Treasures World Cup Soccer Case With Entry From £1

ANDOVER, UK. July 15th, 2026 – The market for sports trading cards continues to expand worldwide, with elite football cards attracting record-breaking prices and collectors showing sustained interest in premium products. High-end releases remain among the most sought-after items as demand across the hobby continues to grow.

The UK collectibles retailer Mania Sports has partnered with eBay to host a live break of a complete sealed case of 2018 Panini National Treasures FIFA World Cup Soccer, a product now valued at an estimated £20,000 to £25,000. The event will stream live on the Mania Sports eBay Live channel this Sunday at 12:00pm, with participation starting from £1.

Industry analysts forecast the global trading card market to grow substantially over the next decade, driven by increasing interest in sports collectibles, online marketplaces and live breaking. Premium football cards have been among the strongest-performing assets in the hobby, with rare cards featuring stars such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo achieving record prices in recent years.

When 2018 Panini National Treasures World Cup Soccer launched, sealed cases retailed for less than $2,000. Today, unopened cases are widely valued at more than £20,000, reflecting the enduring demand for one of the hobby’s most prestigious football releases.

The set includes serial-numbered autograph and memorabilia cards of many of football’s biggest names, including Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Luka Modrić, Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane, Antoine Griezmann and Diego Maradona. Among its most desirable cards are Mbappé’s breakout-era base card, limited to just 50 copies, and low-numbered autograph cards of Messi and Ronaldo.

Rather than requiring one buyer to purchase the entire case, the live break allows collectors to bid on individual teams or countries. Any cards pulled from their allocated spot are theirs to keep, making high-end products accessible to a broader audience.

“You don’t need £20,000 to experience opening one of the hobby’s most iconic products,” said James Barber, CEO and Founder of Mania Sports.

“Working with eBay allows us to share this with collectors around the world, giving everyone the opportunity to take part from just £1 while enjoying the excitement of the live break.”

Mania Sports encourages participants to take part for the enjoyment of collecting and to spend only what they are comfortable with.

The live break begins at 12:00pm on Sunday via the Mania Sports eBay Live channel. Further information, including participation details and the full product checklist, is available at maniahobby.com.