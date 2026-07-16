Mbappé, Messi & Ronaldo: Mania Breaks 2018 National Treasures World Cup Soccer Live on eBay

ANDOVER, UK. July 15th, 2026 – Some of the most sought-after football trading cards ever produced could be revealed live this Sunday as Some of the most sought-after football trading cards ever produced could be revealed live this Sunday as Mania Sports , in partnership with eBay, opens a complete sealed case of 2018 Panini National Treasures FIFA World Cup Soccer – a product now valued at an estimated £20,000–£25,000.

Streaming live from 12:00pm on the Mania Sports eBay Live channel , the event gives collectors the opportunity to participate from £1 by purchasing individual teams or countries before every pack is opened on camera.

Released to coincide with the 2018 FIFA World Cup, National Treasures has become one of the hobby’s most prestigious football products, featuring only serial-numbered cards, premium memorabilia and on-card autographs from many of the game’s biggest stars.

Among the cards collectors will be hoping to see emerge are:

Kylian Mbappé’s breakout-era base card, limited to just 50 copies, produced during the tournament that established him as one of world football’s brightest stars.

Lionel Messi autograph and memorabilia cards, including low-numbered signatures and ultra-rare one-of-one inserts.

Cristiano Ronaldo low-numbered autograph cards from one of the hobby’s most desirable football releases.

Rare Diego Maradona signatures, including one-of-one cards and dual-autograph booklets featuring football legends.

Additional stars including Neymar, Luka Modrić, Harry Kane, Kevin De Bruyne, Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suárez.

Every card in the product is serial numbered, with the rarest existing as unique one-of-one editions, helping cement National Treasures as one of the most sought-after football card releases ever produced.

Unlike traditional box openings, live breaking allows multiple collectors to participate by purchasing individual countries or teams rather than the entire case. Cards pulled for each participant’s allocated spot are shipped to them after the event, opening high-end products to a much wider audience.

“National Treasures is one of those products every football card collector knows,” said James Barber, CEO and Founder of Mania Sports

“Opening a full sealed case live is exciting because you never know what’s inside. Whether it’s a one-of-one, a Messi autograph or a rare Mbappé card, those moments are what make live breaking such a unique experience.”