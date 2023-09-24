Renowned Polar Explorer Antony Jinman Joins Forces With Clean Planet Foundation to Raise Awareness About The Critical Environmental Challenges Faced By The Polar Regions

Groundbreaking Expedition Seeks Polar Researchers to Tackle Plastic Pollution and Climate Change in the Arctic and Antarctic

The Clean Planet Foundation have joined forces with the UK Polar Network and Antony Jinman Ed.D, 12th Briton to ski to the North Pole and South Pole solo, to launch the Clean Planet Peninsula project. This forward-thinking plan recognizes the relevance of providing early career polar scientists & researchers with rehearsed fieldwork experience while also raising consciousness about the severe environmental issues that impact polar regions, in particular those caused by plastic debris and climate change.

ECRs have expressed concern that they lack the necessary knowledge and experience to conduct safe fieldwork expeditions in the polar regions, according to recent surveys. In addition, they have limited opportunities to participate in established scientific programs on polar research ships. Through a series of courses, remote fieldwork camps, and future expeditions, the Clean Planet Peninsula project aims to address these issues through cost-effective training both in the UK and in the polar regions.

“This is an exciting opportunity to help share knowledge and develop fieldwork skills for young polar scientists, so that they can enrich their own experience and further career opportunities.” Said Antony Jinman Ed.D

The Clean Planet Peninsula project aims to raise awareness of the magnitude of plastic pollution and climate change impacts on polar regions, and their implications for both nature and humanity. As temperatures continue to rise, ice caps are melting at an alarming rate, resulting in higher sea levels which pose a grave threat to coastal communities everywhere. The ubiquity of microplastics in polar ice samples further highlights the catastrophic consequences of human-generated pollution. Through this project participants will have a chance to gain direct experience in tackling these issues and providing essential data to the scientific community, helping with global conservation efforts.

Dr. Katerina Garayfalou from the Clean Planet Foundation also shared her thoughts: “The Clean Planet Peninsula project represents a vital step towards empowering the next generation of polar scientists to tackle the urgent environmental challenges faced by our planet. By equipping these researchers with the skills, knowledge, and experience they need to conduct effective fieldwork, we are not only investing in their future careers but also in the future of the polar regions and our global ecosystem.”

In order to participate in the various planned trips of the Clean Planet Peninsula project, PhD research students and early career polar researchers are actively sought. Those interested in conducting their vital research in the Arctic and Antarctic regions are encouraged to submit proposals for consideration, as this unique opportunity offers unparalleled access to these regions.

During the summer of 2023, the project will conduct its first polar training course in the UK, followed by the opportunity to train in real Arctic conditions in Scandinavia. After that, participants will be given the opportunity to plan and conduct their own remote research and science expeditions to both Greenland and Antarctica.

Clean Planet Foundation, led by Antony Jinman Ed.D. and the UK Polar Network, will fund the training and expeditions. The first batch of applications opens on May 1st 2023 and closes on May 30th 2023, with subsequent applications still being accepted.