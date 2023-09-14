UFO Expert Claims Possession of Alien Body

UFO expert Jaime Maussan has made a bold claim that he possesses an alien body.

The 70-year-old made this revelation during an appearance on the Mexican TV show ‘The Minute That Changed My Destiny.’

During the interview, Maussan was questioned about a “supposedly extraterrestrial being” he had reportedly acquired, which was later suggested to be a deceased marmoset monkey.

In response, the ufologist, known for presenting the program ‘The Third Millennium,’ firmly denied the monkey theory, stating, “No, of course, it was not a marmoset monkey. It was a being, and I have the images here.”

He further asserted that he still possesses the alien body, emphasizing, “I still have the being, and it is, of course, not a monkey.”

Maussan had previously claimed that aliens can access Earth through an interdimensional portal in a volcano. He shared footage showing UFOs seemingly entering the erupting Popocatepetl, one of Mexico’s most active volcanoes.

According to Maussan, “In 1996, the University of Bergen in Norway discovered that under the volcano there are magnetic storms necessary to be able to generate X-points or regions of electron diffusion and be used to create a Dimensional Portal.”

X-points, as defined by NASA physicist Jack Scudder, are “places where the magnetic field of Earth connects to the magnetic field of the Sun, creating an uninterrupted path leading from our planet to the Sun’s atmosphere 93 million miles away.” They are called X-points because the Sun’s magnetic force intertwines with that of the Earth, forming an X shape.

Maussan suggested that Albert Einstein had first introduced the concept of wormholes in the 1930s and believes that Popocatépetl is acting as an “interdimensional portal,” serving as a gateway between two locations in space-time, allowing space travelers to traverse from one place to another.