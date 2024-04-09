Anbio Elevates “Point of Care” Diagnostic Capabilities in Europe

Anbio Biotechnology is advancing into the European healthcare market with its flagship offering, the AF-100 C, a leading compact fluorescent immunoassay analyser that’s set to transform the field of point-of-care diagnostics. Equipped with an extensive arsenal of over 70 assays, the AF-100 C is crafted to empower EU healthcare providers, enhancing patient diagnostic procedures and care quality.

Anbio Biotechnology (Anbio), a key player in the global in vitro diagnostics industry, is thrilled to introduce its extensive “Point of Care” product line to the European Union. This rollout signifies a notable progression for Anbio, fostering novel collaborations with EU distributors and healthcare facilities, and demonstrating the firm’s dedication to provisioning the EU with the latest in diagnostic innovations.

Anbio has risen above its initial identity as a distributor of Covid test kits, becoming a broad-spectrum innovator and manufacturer of a varied range of diagnostic instruments. “Our mission is to revolutionize diagnostics by offering tailored and accessible solutions, including laboratory, wellness, at-home, and point-of-care diagnostics. We are committed to affordability and continuous innovation in life sciences that serve to advance human heath,” Michael Lau, CEO of Anbio, expressed.

Revolutionary Analyzer Offers Over 70 Key Diagnostic Assessments

At the heart of Anbio’s push into the EU market is the AF-100 C analyzer, a top-tier, single-channel, portable, rechargeable compact fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA) analyzer. This potent piece of technology, alongside over 70 CE-marked assays for a wide assortment of analytes such as inflammation indicators, diabetes, cancer markers, hormones, enzymes, and infectious diseases, is expected to significantly alter the clinical diagnostics domain within the EU.

“The Anbio AF-100 C is a game-changer for clinical diagnostics, supplying healthcare providers with a cost-effective, comprehensive, and reliable solution for rapid point-of-care testing,” Lau articulated. The compact yet efficient AF-100 C is suitable for a multitude of clinical settings, from intimate healthcare clinics to high-paced emergency departments. Its user-friendly design and resilient battery, facilitating up to 8 hours of non-stop testing, empower healthcare professionals to deliver exceptional patient care with utmost efficiency and precision.

Accelerated and Accurate Diagnostics Set to Boost Healthcare Delivery

The extensive FIA selection from Anbio, capable of delivering expedited results in a span of 3 to 15 minutes, signifies a notable leap in diagnostic technologies. With reagents leveraging RFID chip technology for enhanced accuracy and a 24-month ambient temperature shelf life, Anbio is strategically positioned to respond to the urgent needs of the European healthcare landscape.

As Anbio Biotechnology asserts its presence in the EU market, it invites distributors and healthcare professionals to investigate its groundbreaking diagnostic solutions. Dedicated to improving patient care through cost-effective, accurate, and reliable diagnostics, Anbio is eager to form strategic partnerships with healthcare experts across the European Union.