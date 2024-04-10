The Dawn of a New Era in Animation: Animotive Unveils Complimentary Access and Revolutionary Features to Revolutionise 3D Animation for Creatives

Animotive, a pioneering force in the realm of real-time 3D animation production software, has heralded a significant evolution in its service offerings, encompassing a revised pricing model and the roll-out of numerous groundbreaking features.

This strategic initiative is geared towards enhancing the accessibility of Animotive’s avant-garde technology for users across all levels of their creative pursuits, thereby further democratising the domain of animation production.

In an audacious move towards inclusivity, Animotive is revamping its pricing structure to appeal to a broader demographic. With immediate effect, Animotive is accessible at no charge for non-commercial usage, providing users with unfettered access to its entire suite of features. This arrangement is ideal for animation aficionados, novices, or anyone eager to delve into the capabilities of Animotive for their personal projects.

Furthermore, Animotive has rolled out a New Indie Tier, starting at a monthly rate of $15.99. This tier is tailored for small collectives and independent creators whose turnover and/or aggregate investment has not surpassed $100k in the preceding 12 months. This move highlights Animotive’s dedication to fostering creators at each juncture of their artistic development.

The latest update from Animotive introduces functionalities aimed at optimising the animation workflow.

Enhanced FBX interoperability positions Animotive for seamless integration with leading platforms such as Maya, Blender, Unity, and Unreal. This enhancement permits users to record and capture their performances within Animotive and subsequently export the animation data to their chosen platform.

Additionally, Animotive has debuted an Enhanced Desktop Mode. This enhancement grants animators the versatility to oversee projects and direct performers directly from their desktop, amplifying productivity for those who prefer to operate without a VR headset.

Phil Morrow, the CEO of Animotive, underscored the firm’s allegiance to the animation fraternity. He remarked: “Our goal is to make Animotive accessible to all, from hobbyists to professional studios. The new features and pricing tiers reflect our commitment to supporting the animation community at every step of their creative journey.”

For an in-depth exploration of Animotive’s latest features and pricing structures, please refer to Animotive’s official website.