Landmark Group Partners with SML for Pioneering RFID Solutions in the Middle East

SML RFID, the forefront innovator in RFID technology, is delighted to announce its strategic partnership with the Landmark Group, the premier retail conglomerate in the Middle East, to implement pioneering item-level RFID solutions across over 600 stores and 10 distribution centres throughout the MENA region.

Based in Dubai, the Landmark Group boasts an impressive portfolio of over 2,200 stores in 21 countries, offering a wide array of quality products spanning apparel, footwear, lifestyle, cosmetics, and home furnishings.

Under this collaboration, SML will supply RFID tags and has already initiated the rollout of its advanced item-level RFID solutions across several sites. The full deployment will encompass all of Landmark’s locations within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, as well as Egypt and Jordan, capitalising on the successes already achieved in these territories.

Dr. Prakash Rao, Head of Supply Chain Projects and Home Operations at Landmark Retail, expressed: “As one of the largest omnichannel retailers in the Middle East region, we at Landmark Retail constantly endeavour to deliver seamless and best-in-class shopping experiences to our customers. Investing in retail innovation and technologies across our value chain is crucial to support our efforts to deliver exceptional value to the fast-evolving customers of the region.

“RFID is one such solution that will provide enhanced inventory accuracy and accountability between various entities across our supply chain. With their immense RFID expertise, we believe SML would be an ideal solutions provider to fulfill our item-level RFID requirement. We are pleased to have SML on board.”

SML’s cutting-edge item-level RFID solutions enable retailers to gain real-time, item-level inventory visibility with accuracy levels exceeding 95%, facilitating the provision of precise stock information and personalised recommendations to customers, thereby enhancing customer service standards.

Dean Frew, President of RFID Solutions at SML Group, commented: “It is exciting to be a part of Landmark’s digital transformation journey as its strategic partner. We are confident that our item-level RFID solutions will deliver tangible value for their business and customers alike.

“With the combination of deployments in Landmark’s stores and distribution centers with the expertise of our strategic partners Microsoft, Zebra, and Clustag by Rielec, world leaders in their technology space, this project will be the first of this scale in the region and one that will set a benchmark in the industry.”

SML is recognised globally as a leading provider of item-level RFID solutions, supporting over 7,500 stores and distribution centres in more than 60 countries, managing upwards of 500 million items weekly through its cloud-based item-level RFID software suite, Clarity®.