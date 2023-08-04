Cybersecurity Firm Raises Alarm Over Escalating Cyber Threats to Critical Infrastructure

In the wake of recent alarming cyber incidents targeting critical infrastructure worldwide, with a particular focus on cyber attacks on Norwegian government ministries, the pressing necessity for heightened cybersecurity measures to protect these critical systems has once again taken center stage.

Smarttech247, in response to this critical issue, is urging all organisations with Operational Technology (OT) systems to conduct a thorough review of their current security measures. The company is actively collaborating with critical infrastructure agencies to bolster their defensive capabilities. The recent attacks have laid bare vulnerabilities in the public sector globally, emphasising the urgency for proactive and resilient cybersecurity measures.

The malicious intent of cyber actors targeting critical infrastructure, such as power grids, transportation networks, and water supply systems, poses a significant threat not only to public services and public safety but also to the overall economy.

“We have witnessed a staggering 70% increase in attempted cyber attacks on organisations’ Operational Technology (OT) or Industrial Control Systems (ICS) over the past year. This poses grave risks to the indispensable services upon which our societies rely. We are fully committed to empowering organisations to confront these evolving challenges head-on by safeguarding critical infrastructure through robust defense strategies and cutting-edge technologies,” emphasised Raluca Saceanu, CEO of Smarttech247.

In response to the ever-evolving threat landscape and the projected 25 billion IoT connections worldwide by 2025, Smarttech247 is taking proactive measures to address the situation. The company is offering a complimentary cybersecurity health check to critical infrastructures across Europe.

According to Saceanu, this initiative aims to identify vulnerabilities and fortify defenses, thereby providing a shield against potential cyber risks.