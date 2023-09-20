Former DXC CTO Sukhi Gill Joins Calitii as Co-founder and CTO

Sukhi Gill, former Vice President, Fellow, and Chief Technology Officer (EMEA) at DXC Technology, has taken on the role of Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Calitii, a rapidly growing technology and implementation partner. In his new position, Sukhi will be responsible for defining the strategy and architectural direction for all Calitii clients.

With over 35 years of experience in the IT industry, Sukhi Gill has an impressive track record of accomplishments in sales and delivery leadership for multi-billion-dollar IT services modernization and application delivery programs across various vertical industries, including Government, Financial Services, and Manufacturing.

During his tenure as the Chief Technology Officer for Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at DXC, Sukhi was responsible for shaping the overall technical direction, driving innovation, and leading the most senior client-facing technical leaders in DXC’s largest market.

Calitii, headquartered in London, is a technology consulting and implementation partner specializing in delivering substantial changes on a large scale for organizations operating within highly regulated markets. Combining expertise in enterprise architecture, AIOps, and DevOps, Calitii empowers clients to streamline workflows, enhance efficiencies, and boost productivity.

Patrick O’Connor, Founder & CEO of Calitii, who was previously the Founder & CEO of TESM (the largest independent ServiceNow partner in the UK), expressed his excitement about Sukhi Gill joining the team, emphasizing that Sukhi’s vast experience and expertise in working with large-scale technology clients will be instrumental in delivering world-class services and driving Calitii’s future growth.