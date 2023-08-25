Partnership Unites Parkopedia and JustPark to Enhance UK Parking Experience

A groundbreaking partnership has been cemented between two global parking technology leaders, Parkopedia and JustPark, promising British motorists a more seamless and comprehensive parking solution. The collaboration enables connected car drivers to effortlessly locate, reserve, and pay for parking, encompassing JustPark’s array of over 100,000 spaces across the UK. This integration empowers drivers to seamlessly secure on-street and off-street parking through their vehicles, as well as via Parkopedia’s well-frequented consumer website and mobile apps, embraced by millions of drivers monthly.

The amalgamation of JustPark’s available parking spaces within Parkopedia’s platform signifies an expansion of pre-bookable parking offerings in the UK. Concurrently, it amplifies the visibility of JustPark’s parking inventory to the multitude of Parkopedia’s UK users. This harmonious partnership broadens drivers’ parking options and enhances revenue prospects for JustPark’s network of space proprietors.

JustPark’s diverse locations encompass an array of commercial parking establishments, ranging from public on-street and multi-storey commercial car parks to shopping centres, hotel car parks, and unconventional community parking spaces.

Parkopedia’s connected car drivers are poised to pre-book JustPark’s reservable locations and facilitate on-demand payments for on-street parking at select venues through their navigation systems. Payments can be effortlessly conducted using their in-car wallet, thus negating the need for phones or bank cards.

Anthony Eskinazi, Founder and CEO of JustPark, remarked, “Parkopedia offers an exemplary service to motorists globally, enabling them to discover the finest parking options available. This landmark collaboration makes over 100,000 of JustPark’s extensive range of parking locations accessible to Parkopedia’s substantial UK audience. Simultaneously, it enhances user experience by providing a broader spectrum of parking choices and the novel capability to book and pay for our spaces within the platform.”

Eugene Tsyrklevich, Founder and CEO of Parkopedia, echoed the sentiment, “This innovative partnership with JustPark augments Parkopedia’s already expansive repository of parking locations, providing UK drivers with unparalleled convenience and choice. With the added advantage of Parkopedia’s seamless in-car Payment Platform for reservations and payments, this collaboration aims to alleviate the stress associated with parking search and payment. It also holds the potential to mitigate the one-third of inner-city congestion attributed to parking searches, thereby enabling smoother journeys through simplified parking planning and reservations.”

This synergistic initiative stands as a testament to the evolving landscape of technology-driven parking solutions, ultimately contributing to enhanced driving experiences across the UK.