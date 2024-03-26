Sekura.id Reveals Pioneering Advance in Machine Learning

The global identity facilitator, Sekura.id, is at the forefront, introducing pioneering mobile identity solutions through machine learning, unlocking a new dimension of insights.

As a frontrunner in the realm of mobile identity services and boasting an unparalleled reach that connects with 3bn consumers worldwide, Sekura.id is thrilled to announce a significant breakthrough in Machine Learning innovation.

In collaboration with premier global identity providers and renowned brands, Sekura.id offers a spectrum of identity services, from authentication to mobile insights. With the latest investment in Machine Learning data science and a rejuvenated dedication to pioneering efforts, Sekura.id is now equipping enterprises with unparalleled ML expertise and accessibility, fostered by strategic partnerships.

Keiron Dalton, Chief Product Officer emphasises, “The intrinsic value and opportunity attributed to mobile operator data has long since been established and valued, and new services continue to be delivered globally to mitigate challenges that have remained unresolved with more traditional methods of identity verification and authentication.

“Our focus has always been to leverage the existing mobile connectivity in place that serves our daily appetite to engage on the go, to provide the missing identity layer lacking from the Internet, but alongside this we recognise a distinct opportunity to leverage what we now know along with our industry-leading connectivity and influence to provide unique added value to the mobile identity ecosystem through ML.

“Following our significant investment in data science expertise, we are seeing things associated to what we know already that we would not have even dreamed of prior. Machine Learning augments our ability to support onboarding, reduce transactional risk, and provide seamless authentication while offering more insight, more context, and delivering fundamentally better experiences to meet the digital demands of today’s – and tomorrow’s – consumer.

“Our partners are now poised to unearth invaluable insights, empowered by our guidance and technology, overcoming prior limitations in expertise, resources, or financial constraints”

Sekura.id takes pride in its leadership in thought and its unwavering delivery of solutions with integrity, ensuring that trust in both the technology and individuals remains of utmost importance.

Aligned with the UN’s goal of providing “ID for every natural person on the planet by 2030”, this marks a new era for mobile identity, promising consumers not just the expected experience but one that is finely tuned, drawing from billions of consumer interactions globally.

Dalton continued, “In the fast-moving identity industry, being first to market is often make-or-break. Only last week saw Microsoft recommending businesses under Machine Learning attacks use Machine Learning to protect themselves, their customers, and their reputation.

“I’d urge any forward-thinking companies to contact us right now.”

To learn how your business can leverage Sekura.id’s exclusive machine learning insights, reach out to partners@sekura.id