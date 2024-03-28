HITEC Unveils 2024 HITEC 50 – Celebrating Top Hispanic Tech Leaders in Latin America, Spain, and Portugal

The Hispanic Technology Executive Council (HITEC) has today unveiled the esteemed recipients of this year’s HITEC 50 Awards.

The HITEC 50 accolade is bestowed upon the 50 most prominent and influential Hispanic executives and entrepreneurs within the technology sector across Latin America, Spain, and Portugal. Selection criteria are based on the individuals’ remarkable achievements in the technology field and their dedication to nurturing the forthcoming cadre of Hispanic tech leaders.

This year’s HITEC 50 heralds leaders from an array of countries including Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Spain, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Peru, and Puerto Rico.

HITEC Chair Rosa Ramos Kwok commented, “These 50 Hispanic technology leaders from throughout Iberoamerica represent the impactful work our leaders are doing throughout the world. This year’s HITEC 50 awardees are outstanding leaders in technology. They are making a difference and I applaud their accomplishment and look forward to their future contributions to the HITEC community and beyond.”

Alvaro Celis, HITEC Awards Committee Chair, added, “These leaders are forging a path through their innovative work and they are setting an inspiring example for future generations, while making the region a better place for everyone.”

As the leading organisation for the professional development of Hispanic technology executives, HITEC is committed to amplifying the influence and presence of Hispanic leaders in the sector, promoting enduring equity from educational settings to the boardroom.

The honorees of this year’s HITEC 50 will be celebrated at the HITEC Spring Leadership Summit, which is set to take place at Hewlett Packard Enterprise in Houston, TX from May 7-9.